Gavin Bazunu back in Republic of Ireland squad for Bulgaria play-off as Watford pair receive first senior call-ups

Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson has recalled goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to his squad ahead of next week’s Nations League play-off against Bulgaria.

The 23-year-old Southampton player, who is currently on loan with Belgian side Standard Liege, had established himself as Ireland's No 1 under previous boss Stephen Kenny but has not played for his country since March last year after suffering a serious Achilles injury.

He will renew his battle with Liverpool's Caoimhín Kelleher for a place in the team as Hallgrimsson gets a first chance to assess him.

Hallgrimsson has handed first senior call-ups to Watford duo James Abankwah and Rocco Vata in a 23-man party for next week's two-legged promotion/relegation showdown.

Defender Abankwah, 21, is currently on loan at Vicarage Road from Udinese, while 19-year-old frontman Vata has three Sky Bet Championship goals to his name to date this season.

They are joined by 27-year-old QPR defender Jimmy Dunne, who will hope for a senior debut, and Bristol City striker Sinclair Armstrong, who returns for the first time since winning a surprise cap as a late substitute in a Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands in September 2023.

Image: Will Smallbone gave Southampton a shock lead at Anfield last weekend

Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone is back following his return to action after a hamstring injury, while Bristol City's Mark Sykes also gets the nod for the first time under Hallgrimsson.

Ireland, who finished third behind England and Greece in League B2, travel to Plovdiv on March 20 and then welcome League C3 runners-up Bulgaria to the Aviva Stadium three days later as they attempt to secure their second-tier status.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Middlesbrough, on loan from Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Standard Liege, on loan from Southampton)

Defenders: Jake O'Brien (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O'Shea (Ipswich), Jimmy Dunne (QPR), James Abankwah (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Robbie Brady (Preston), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff),

Midfielder: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jack Taylor (Ipswich), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough)

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (West Ham, on loan from Brighton), Adam Idah (Celtic), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Sinclair Armstrong (Bristol City), Mikey Johnston (West Brom), Rocco Vata (Watford).