Ronald Koeman says Netherlands have taken enormous steps after France win

Ronald Koeman said Netherlands have taken "enormous steps" after they beat world champions France 2-0 on Friday in the UEFA Nations League.

The Netherlands have failed to qualify for the last two major international tournaments, but have enjoyed a resurgence under Koeman.

A draw on Monday against Germany will be enough for them to finish top of their Nations League group due to their superior head to head with France.

Former Southampton and Everton boss Koeman said: "This was a complete match at the very highest level.

"I was not expecting a perfect match from our side but that's really what it was. We were very, very good.

"I was surprised by the France line-up and the way they played, but our match was perfect. We dominated the match for 90 minutes.

"I also did not expect that this team would be as far in their reading of a match. We have shown on such a night that we have made enormous steps. From the beginning to the end we played really well."

Georginio Wijnaldum struck on the stroke of half-time and Memphis Depay chipped home a cheeky stoppage-time penalty to secure victory in Rotterdam.

Netherlands were only denied an even bigger win by a strong performance from France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

"This win shows the spirit of the team, the quality of the players we have," said Depay.

"It shows that we have a bright future, we have to continue like this. This is just the start."