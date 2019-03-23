Virgil van Dijk says Netherlands can't afford to take 'quality' Germany lightly

Virgil van Dijk celebrates late leveller against Germany in November 2018

Virgil van Dijk has warned his Netherlands team-mates against complacency ahead of their European Qualifier against Germany in Amsterdam on Sunday.

Netherlands failed to qualify for both Euro 2016 and last year's FIFA World Cup in Russia, but the team's results has improved since the arrival of head coach Ronald Koeman, picking up notable wins over Germany, France and Portugal.

The Oranje started their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over Belarus in Group C but Van Dijk expects a much tougher test on Sunday, despite Germany's run of poor results since their early 2018 World Cup exit.

"At the moment they are not in the best period, but we should not forget that they have great players," Van Dijk said in a press conference on Saturday.

"They are a team with high quality and individual quality, and that we shouldn't ignore."

Netherlands trained in the town of Zeist on Saturday ahead of their Group C qualifier against Germany

Van Dijk credited the squad's unity and togetherness for Netherlands' improvement under Koeman, which has already seen them qualify for June's inaugural Nations League finals in Portugal.

He added: "Well I think we, stick together all times. We work hard for each other and I think, that's a very, big thing to have in the team. We want to give everything for each other.

"Obviously we have a lot of quality throughout the team, fantastic players.

"We can defend together, we can attack together and, I think in the end of the day, it's all about results and, we have a pretty good, period where we, played well and get results and hopefully we can do that tomorrow as well."