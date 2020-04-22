Coronavirus: Netherlands' sporting ban contradicts other decisions, says Jordi Cruyff

1:23 The Dutch government's decision to ban sporting events until September 1 contradicts other coronavirus measures put in place, says Jordi Cruyff The Dutch government's decision to ban sporting events until September 1 contradicts other coronavirus measures put in place, says Jordi Cruyff

The Dutch government's decision to ban sporting events until September 1 contradicts other measures it has taken due to the coronavirus pandemic, says Jordi Cruyff.

The Dutch FA says it is not intending to continue the 2019/20 season despite having planned to resume the suspended football season for the top two divisions on June 19, behind closed doors.

The three-month extension to the government ban was announced on Tuesday - meaning the season is over, pending consultation with UEFA.

All major public events, including professional sports and music festivals, are prohibited until September 1 to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Former Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder, Cruyff, son of Dutch footballing legend Johan, believes the decision by authorities has been made too early and goes against other measures put in place to deal with the pandemic.

"I think it is a little bit too early to decide on what is going to happen in the months of July and August," he told Sky Sports News.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has extended the ban on major public events by three months

"The virus gives us continuous changes and we have to be flexible.

"I find the Netherlands are contradicting (themselves) with a few things, their lockdown has been a lot smoother than most countries than Europe, more relaxed.

"Schools are going to partially open in May and on the same day they announced football would not be played without fans - until September 1 there will be nothing.

"I find that contradicting because they are opening some things, are relaxed with other things but then close down the football industry for another four or five months.

"I do not know why they cannot accept the (possibility) of playing without fans. If it has to be played like this, it should be played like this.

"How are you going to end the season? Who is going to be playing in Europe and who will be relegated?"

Ajax lead the Eredivisie on goal difference from AZ Alkmaar.