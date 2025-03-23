 Skip to content

Germany embarrass Italy with bizarre goal in Nations League as Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal

Italy come from 3-0 down to draw at Germany in second leg of Nations League quarter-final but Germany go through 5-4 on aggregate; Italy conceded bizarre second goal as they switch off at a corner; Cristiano Ronaldo misses a penalty for Portugal but scores in second half against Denmark

Sunday 23 March 2025 22:28, UK

DORTMUND - (l-r) NicolÃ² Barella of Italy, Alessandro Buongiorno of Italy, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Daniel Maldini of Italy, Samuele Ricci of Italy bale after the 2-0 during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal match between Germany and Italy at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on March 23, 2025 in Dortmund, Germany. ANP | Hollandse Hoogte | MAURICE VAN STEEN (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Italy conceded an embarrassing goal in their 3-3 Nations League quarter-final second-leg draw to Germany as the Azzurri were caught napping at a corner.

With Germany leading 1-0 in Dortmund, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a good save to tip over Tim Kleindienst's header for a corner.

The Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper then began arguing with his team-mates as he wandered outside of his six-yard box.

Italy's goalkeeper #01 Gianluigi Donnarumma kicks the goal post in frustration after conceding the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Nations League quarter-final second leg football match Germany v Italy at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund, western Germany on March 23, 2025. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

With the visitors completely switched off, the quick-thinking Joshua Kimmich fired in a low corner for the unmarked Jamal Musiala to fire into an empty net.

The bizarre goal stood because a player cannot be offside at a corner kick.

Kimmich had earlier opened the scoring with a 30th-minute penalty before Musiala added the second six minutes later.

Kleindienst then made it 3-0 just before half-time, although Italy pulled off a second-half comeback to draw the second leg as ex-Everton striker Moise Kean scored twice and Giacomo Raspadori converted a 95th-minute penalty equaliser.

But it was not enough to prevent Luciano Spalletti's side from exiting the Nations League as they lost 5-4 on aggregate, with Germany through to June's Nations League finals, which they will host.

Ronaldo misses penalty before scoring for Portugal

March 23 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal gestures during a UEFA Nations League game, Portugal vs Denmark, at Jos.... Alvalade Stadium, Lissabon, Portugal. Ulrik Pedersen/CSM (Credit Image: .. Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Sport Media) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo missed a sixth-minute penalty for Portugal against Denmark

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a sixth-minute penalty against Denmark in Portugal's Nations League quarter-final second leg, although he scored in the second half to put Roberto Martinez's side ahead.

Ronaldo won a penalty after he was brought down by Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu, but the 40-year-old had his spot-kick saved by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

But the ex-Leicester shot-stopper could not prevent Ronaldo from scoring in the 72nd minute as he finished from a tight angle to give Portugal a 2-1 lead.

Ronaldo then pulled off his 'Sui' celebration just three days after Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund copied it after scoring Denmark's winner in the first leg in Copenhagen.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark, at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Image: Ronaldo produced his 'Sui' celebration after scoring in the second half against Denmark

But Portugal were forced into extra-time in Lisbon as Man Utd midfielder Christian Eriksen levelled for the visitors just four minutes after Ronaldo's goal.

