Germany embarrass Italy with bizarre goal in Nations League as Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal
Italy come from 3-0 down to draw at Germany in second leg of Nations League quarter-final but Germany go through 5-4 on aggregate; Italy conceded bizarre second goal as they switch off at a corner; Cristiano Ronaldo misses a penalty for Portugal but scores in second half against Denmark
Sunday 23 March 2025 22:28, UK
Italy conceded an embarrassing goal in their 3-3 Nations League quarter-final second-leg draw to Germany as the Azzurri were caught napping at a corner.
With Germany leading 1-0 in Dortmund, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a good save to tip over Tim Kleindienst's header for a corner.
The Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper then began arguing with his team-mates as he wandered outside of his six-yard box.
- World Cup 2026 European qualifying: Fixtures and full schedule
- Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp | Download the Sky Sports app
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
With the visitors completely switched off, the quick-thinking Joshua Kimmich fired in a low corner for the unmarked Jamal Musiala to fire into an empty net.
The bizarre goal stood because a player cannot be offside at a corner kick.
Kimmich had earlier opened the scoring with a 30th-minute penalty before Musiala added the second six minutes later.
Kleindienst then made it 3-0 just before half-time, although Italy pulled off a second-half comeback to draw the second leg as ex-Everton striker Moise Kean scored twice and Giacomo Raspadori converted a 95th-minute penalty equaliser.
But it was not enough to prevent Luciano Spalletti's side from exiting the Nations League as they lost 5-4 on aggregate, with Germany through to June's Nations League finals, which they will host.
Ronaldo misses penalty before scoring for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a sixth-minute penalty against Denmark in Portugal's Nations League quarter-final second leg, although he scored in the second half to put Roberto Martinez's side ahead.
Ronaldo won a penalty after he was brought down by Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu, but the 40-year-old had his spot-kick saved by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
But the ex-Leicester shot-stopper could not prevent Ronaldo from scoring in the 72nd minute as he finished from a tight angle to give Portugal a 2-1 lead.
Ronaldo then pulled off his 'Sui' celebration just three days after Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund copied it after scoring Denmark's winner in the first leg in Copenhagen.
But Portugal were forced into extra-time in Lisbon as Man Utd midfielder Christian Eriksen levelled for the visitors just four minutes after Ronaldo's goal.