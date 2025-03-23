Germany embarrass Italy with bizarre goal in Nations League as Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal

Italy conceded an embarrassing goal in their 3-3 Nations League quarter-final second-leg draw to Germany as the Azzurri were caught napping at a corner.

With Germany leading 1-0 in Dortmund, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a good save to tip over Tim Kleindienst's header for a corner.

The Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper then began arguing with his team-mates as he wandered outside of his six-yard box.

With the visitors completely switched off, the quick-thinking Joshua Kimmich fired in a low corner for the unmarked Jamal Musiala to fire into an empty net.

The bizarre goal stood because a player cannot be offside at a corner kick.

Kimmich had earlier opened the scoring with a 30th-minute penalty before Musiala added the second six minutes later.

Kleindienst then made it 3-0 just before half-time, although Italy pulled off a second-half comeback to draw the second leg as ex-Everton striker Moise Kean scored twice and Giacomo Raspadori converted a 95th-minute penalty equaliser.

But it was not enough to prevent Luciano Spalletti's side from exiting the Nations League as they lost 5-4 on aggregate, with Germany through to June's Nations League finals, which they will host.

Ronaldo misses penalty before scoring for Portugal

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo missed a sixth-minute penalty for Portugal against Denmark

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a sixth-minute penalty against Denmark in Portugal's Nations League quarter-final second leg, although he scored in the second half to put Roberto Martinez's side ahead.

Ronaldo won a penalty after he was brought down by Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu, but the 40-year-old had his spot-kick saved by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

But the ex-Leicester shot-stopper could not prevent Ronaldo from scoring in the 72nd minute as he finished from a tight angle to give Portugal a 2-1 lead.

Ronaldo then pulled off his 'Sui' celebration just three days after Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund copied it after scoring Denmark's winner in the first leg in Copenhagen.

Image: Ronaldo produced his 'Sui' celebration after scoring in the second half against Denmark

But Portugal were forced into extra-time in Lisbon as Man Utd midfielder Christian Eriksen levelled for the visitors just four minutes after Ronaldo's goal.