Germany embarrass Italy with bizarre goal in Nations League as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Portugal victory

Italy conceded an embarrassing goal in their 3-3 Nations League quarter-final second-leg draw to Germany as the Azzurri were caught napping at a corner.

With Germany leading 1-0 in Dortmund, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a good save to tip over Tim Kleindienst's header for a corner.

The Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper then began arguing with his team-mates as he wandered outside of his six-yard box.

2025 Nations League finals confirmed... Germany, Portugal, Spain and France progressed to the Nations League Finals.

Germany will now host the finals between June 4-8.

Germany will face Portugal on June 4 in the semi-final at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Spain will play France in the other semi on June 5 at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

The third place play-off (Stuttgart) and final (Munich) will both be held on June 8.

With the visitors completely switched off, the quick-thinking Joshua Kimmich fired in a low corner for the unmarked Jamal Musiala to fire into an empty net.

The bizarre goal stood because a player cannot be offside at a corner kick - and it created a new hero in a ball boy.

Fifteen-year-old Noel Urbaniack, who helped Kimmich with a quick ball delivery for the goal, was handed a signed football from the German team.

"It is unbelievable. I have never been involved in something like that," said a beaming Urbaniack.

"We had brief eye contact. I saw he wanted the ball and I quickly threw it to him. It was my first time as a ball boy."

Kimmich had earlier opened the scoring with a 30th-minute penalty before Musiala added the second six minutes later.

Kleindienst then made it 3-0 just before half-time, although Italy pulled off a second-half comeback to draw the second leg as ex-Everton striker Moise Kean scored twice and Giacomo Raspadori converted a 95th-minute penalty equaliser.

But it was not enough to prevent Luciano Spalletti's side from exiting the Nations League as they lost 5-4 on aggregate, with Germany through to June's Nations League finals, which they will host.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo missed a sixth-minute penalty for Portugal against Denmark

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a sixth-minute penalty against Denmark in Portugal's Nations League quarter-final second leg, although he scored in the second half to help Roberto Martinez's side reach the finals in an extra-time victory.

Ronaldo won a penalty after he was brought down by Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu, but the 40-year-old had his spot-kick saved by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

But the ex-Leicester shot-stopper could not prevent Ronaldo from scoring in the 72nd minute as he finished from a tight angle to give Portugal a 2-1 lead.

Ronaldo then pulled off his 'Sui' celebration just three days after Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund copied it after scoring Denmark's winner in the first leg in Copenhagen.

Image: Ronaldo produced his 'Sui' celebration after scoring in the second half against Denmark

But Man Utd midfielder Christian Eriksen quickly levelled for the visitors just four minutes after Ronaldo's goal to leave Portugal on the verge of an exit before Francisco Trincao came off the bench to score an 86th-minute goal to make it 3-2 and force extra-time.

Ronaldo was substituted in the 89th minute and watched extra-time from the bench as Trincao scored again to put Portugal ahead on aggregate in the 91st minute.

Goncalo Ramos, who replaced Ronaldo, added a fifth in the 115th minute to win it 5-2 in extra-time for a 5-3 aggregate win to set up a Nations League semi-final against Germany.

Image: Lamine Yamal (right) scored for Spain against the Netherlands

Spain beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach the Nations League semi-finals after a thrilling 3-3 second leg draw saw the tie level 5-5 on aggregate.

Aston Villa forward Donyell Malen's penalty was saved by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, allowing Pedri to convert the winning spot-kick.

Spain took an early lead after Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke brought down Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored the resulting penalty in the eighth minute.

Memphis Depay equalised with a penalty to level in the second half before Spain regained the lead in the 67th minute through an Oyarzabal header.

But the game went to extra-time after the Netherlands equalised in the 79th minute thanks to Ian Maatsen's powerful strike.

Spain retook the lead 13 minutes into extra-time with a stunning goal from Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal, but the visitors hit back as Xavi Simons equalised from the penalty spot before Spain finally won on penalties.

Image: France celebrate their penalty shootout win over Croatia

France overturned a two-goal deficit to qualify for the Nations League finals by beating Croatia 5-4 on penalties after a 2-0 victory in their quarter-final second leg at the Stade de France.

Dayot Upamecano scored the winning spot kick in a nail-biting shootout in which France goalkeeper Mike Maignan made two saves to set up a semi-final against Spain.

Ex-Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise scored France's opener early in the second half with PSG star Ousmane Dembele doubling the lead 10 minutes from time to send the tie into extra-time.

France then won the penalty shoot-out against Croatia, who did not manage a single shot on target in 120 minutes.