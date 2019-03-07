Thomas Muller angered by Germany exclusion and vows to win back place in Joachim Low's plans

Thomas Muller has been told by Germany head coach Joachim Low he is not part of his future plans

Thomas Muller has reacted angrily to the news that he is no longer part of Germany's plans and vowed to win back his place in Joachim Low's squad.

Germany head coach Low has announced a "new beginning" for the national team after they crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages for the first time since 1938 and failed to impress in the UEFA Nations League.

Low has dropped Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels from his squad for the internationals against Serbia and Netherlands later in March and does not see the trio as part of his long-term plans.

But Muller is refusing to believe his international career is over after scoring 38 goals in 100 appearances for Germany.

"I was perplexed by the national coach's decision but the more I think about it, the way it happened just makes me angry," said the 29-year-old Bayern Munich star in a video posted on Instagram.

"I have no time for the finality of the decision that has been made for me. Mats, Jerome and I can still play top-level football. We have been with the DFB [German Football Association] for a long and mostly successful time over the last few years.

"Then, shortly after we were told of the decision, pre-prepared statements from the DFB and the DFB President were delivered to the press. There's no class to that, and it has nothing to do with appreciation.

"Now to you fans. I was always proud to wear the Germany jersey and I always gave my all. I want to thank you for your incredible support. It was an amazing adventure, with 100 caps and so many shared experiences.

"Those who know me know I'm a fighter. I'll look to the future. With Bayern, we have an exciting of the season ahead of us where we're battling for all three trophies.

"And, with this in mind, I just want to say: The game isn't over yet."