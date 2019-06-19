Spain boss Luis Enrique leaves role with assistant Robert Moreno replacing him

Luis Enrique has left his role as head coach of Spain

Spain head coach Luis Enrique has left his role with the national side due to "family reasons" and will be succeeded by his assistant Robert Moreno.

Enrique was absent at Spain's last three games against Malta, the Faroe Islands and Sweden as he attended to personal matters and Moreno stepped up to take charge during this period.

Moreno has previously assisted Enrique in all of his former roles at Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona but has never had a first-team manager's role.

President of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales said: "Luis Enrique has informed us that he will not continue as a selector. I have to thank you. We don't have the slightest reproach. We've been united with him. He will always have the RFEF (Spanish Football Federation) doors open.

Robert Moreno has replaced Luis Enrique as head coach of Spain

"The decision of the RFEF is to trust Robert Moreno as a coach. It will remain the same duration of the contract that was already signed. They will be in charge of taking us to Euro 2020 and making a good role if we qualify."

Moreno added: "I want to thank you for the trust you place in us. It's a bittersweet day. I didn't expect to be the head coach this way. Let's work trying to leave at the top the work that Luis started.

"I've spent nine years with Luis Enrique training the best in the world and watching his decisions. He instilled in me the knowledge of the players. We're going to do a great job.

"It is a responsibility and an honour to be able to defend my country's selection from the bench. More when you've been in this for so many years. It started as a passion and now it's my profession."

Moreno and Enrique have worked together for nine years and won the treble with Barcelona in 2014/15

Enrique gained 62 caps for his country as a player but managed only seven games at the helm.

The 49-year-old was handed the job in July 2018, replacing former club and country team-mate Fernando Hierro, who was in interim charge for the World Cup following Julen Lopetegui's swift departure to Real Madrid just days before the tournament started.