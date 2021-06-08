Euro 2020: Spain add Kepa Arrizabalaga to six-man 'parallel' training squad after Sergio Busquets' positive Covid test

Spain have added Kepa Arrizabalaga to their training squad as they continue to deal with the fallout from Sergio Busquets' positive Covid test.

Busquets, who is set to captain Spain at Euro 2020, returned a positive test on Sunday - just eight days before they begin their campaign against Sweden in Seville.

Spain manager Luis Enrique responded by calling five players into a training squad on Monday, with Kepa's arrival on Tuesday making him the sixth addition.

He joins Leeds forward Rodrigo Moreno, Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler, Celta Vigo winger Brais Mendez, West Ham's Pablo Fornals and Villarreal defender Raul Albiol in camp.

Image: Sergio Busquets tested positive for Covid on Sunday

The six additional players will train in a "parallel bubble" away from the main 24-man squad in case they are needed to replace Busquets, or any other player that is forced to pull out.

Spain's 23 remaining squad members, plus the coaching staff, went into isolation following Busquets' positive test.

The Spanish FA confirmed on Monday they had all returned negative results but will continue to train alone ahead of Monday's clash with Sweden.

Spain's sports minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes said the squad will get a Covid vaccine on Wednesday, telling radio station Cadena Ser: "We are making an exception because they represent us in a top-level competition."

Spain were due to play Lithuania in their final Euro 2020 warm-up friendly on Tuesday, but their U21s will now contest the game.

Kepa has 11 caps for Spain after making his debut in a friendly victory over Costa Rica in November 2017.

Image: Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique will lead Spain at Euro 2020

He appeared to have established himself as his country's No 1 during 2019, but a loss of form - resulting in him losing his place in goal at Chelsea to Edouard Mendy - saw him drop back to the bench in 2020.

The 26-year-old was left out of Spain's original Euros squad, but could now be added should any of David de Gea, Unai Simon or Robert Sanchez be forced to withdraw.

Spain at Euro 2020

Squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David de Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sanchez (Brighton).

Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia (Manchester City), Diego Llorente (Leeds), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Fabian (Napoli), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain).

Forwards: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Adama Traore (Wolves), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).

Sky Bet odds: 8/1

Best Euro finish: Champions (1965, 2008 and 2012)

Fixtures