France coach Didier Deschamps extends contract to 2022

Deschamps will coach France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

France coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract by two years until the end of 2022, the French Football Federation said on Tuesday.

Deschamps, who twice previously had extended his tenure in 2015 and 2017, will be in charge until December 31, 2022.

"There's no discussion about the results, it's a logical decision," FFF president Noel Le Graet told a news conference.

The 51-year-old was appointed in 2012 and since then has led Les Bleus to a runner-up spot at the 2016 European championships and to the 2018 world title.

The former France midfielder, who captained his team in their 1998 World Cup win on home soil and to the Euro 2000 title, will be tasked with leading his side to at least the last four at Euro 2020.

France were drawn with European champions Portugal, co-hosts Germany and a team from the play-offs in Group F for the tournament which will be held between June 12 and July 12.