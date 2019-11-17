European Qualifiers: Portugal seal Euro 2020 spot

0:33 Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 99th international goal for Portugal in their 2-0 win against Luxembourg Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 99th international goal for Portugal in their 2-0 win against Luxembourg

Portugal sealed their place at Euro 2020 - but Cristiano Ronaldo was made to wait a little longer to reach a goalscoring milestone.

Ronaldo took his career tally to 99 international goals in Sunday's 2-0 win against Luxembourg with some goal-line poaching of the highest order.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring in Portugal's 2-0 victory

The Juventus star tapped in a shot by team-mate Diogo Jota that was just inches from going over the line in the 86th minute, but was unable to net another that would have seen him hit the 100-goal mark for his country.

Bruno Fernandes got Portugal's first goal against the flow of play in the 39th minute when he converted a long ball from Bruno Silva.

Luxembourg had outplayed Portugal until that point, dealing with the poor field conditions better than the defending European champions, but Ronaldo and his team-mates sealed second place in Group B with the victory.

Ukraine, who had already gone through as group winner, finished with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Serbia.

Artem Biesiedin scored a 93rd-minute equaliser for the group winners, with Serbia condemned to the play-offs as it stands.