Didier Deschamps: France head coach extends contract until 2026

France head coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until 2026.

It was widely speculated Deschamps would step down after the World Cup in Qatar but he has now agreed to remain in the role for the next three-and-a-half years.

Deschamps will now take France into next summer's Euros in Germany with his contract taking him up until the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The France Football Federation issued a statement on Saturday which read: "The French Football Federation and Noël Le Graët, its president, are pleased to announce the extension of Didier Deschamps at the head of the French team until June 2026.

"Guy Stéphan, assistant to Didier Deschamps, Franck Raviot, goalkeeping coach, and Cyril Moine, physical trainer, will also continue their mission in the French team."

Deschamps, who has won the World Cup and Nations League in his 11 years in charge of Les Bleus, took France to the final in Qatar as they were beaten on penalties by Argentina following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra-time.

Image: Deschamps will continue as France head coach

France also reached the final of Euro 2016 under Deschamps but fell short in their home tournament, losing 1-0 to Portugal after extra-time at the Stade de France.

Les Bleus are currently third in the FIFA rankings, behind first-placed Brazil and Argentina.