Kylian Mbappe: France star well-placed to become the best player on the planet after World Cup final heroics

It was one of the best World Cup finals in history, but it was only made possible by one man.

Lionel Messi took the headlines by captaining Argentina to glory but France's Kylian Mbappe turned a mundane final heading towards a comfortable Albiceleste win into a truly classic contest.

After hauling France back from 2-0 down to 2-2 in the space of 60 seconds, the cameras cut to Mbappe's brother, Ethan, in the crowd. "C'est toi, c'est toi [It's all you, it's all you!]" his sibling shouted from the stands.

He wasn't wrong. France were completely out of the game and heading towards defeat and only their talisman turned up in the final to give them multiple fighting chances.

But not even Mbappe at his best - which he was on Sunday night - could overcome the narrative of Messi's final World Cup moment.

Image: Mbappe scored a treble in the World Cup final - the first player to do so since Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966

Mbappe's sole role in helping France may be harsh on substitute Randal Kolo Muani, who came off the bench to - like France's No 10 - win a spot kick and score another in the shootout. But the 24-year-old was presented with a golden one-on-one chance to win the game in extra-time, only to see it saved. If that chance fell to Mbappe…

The World Cup final hat-trick from France's No 10 to twice haul France back from behind, like every Mbappe moment in Qatar, has almost made a mockery of the tournament that so many, even the great Messi, have struggled to master.

His 12 goals in just two World Cup tournaments places him just four goals behind Miroslav Klose's all-time record, one that could fall at Mbappe's next attempt at World Cup glory in 2026.

At the Lusail Stadium, the nerve he showed to put three penalties past Emiliano Martinez, when his team-mates struggled against the same goalkeeper in the shootout, was the ultimate display of big-game mentality - while the header to set up his second goal was as good as the scissor-kick finish itself.

Image: Mbappe became the first World Cup player to score a hat-trick in the final but end up on the losing side

Look beyond the final, however, and at the overall World Cup in Qatar, Mbappe has reminded everyone of his status as the complete player at this very high level.

If left untreated - like he was against Poland, Denmark and Australia in the early rounds - Mbappe has the potential to decide big matches in his own brilliant manner.

But Mbappe's talent is so high that even if teams complete a successful game plan against the 23-year-old, it gives more space for his talented team-mates to take over.

Take France's quarter-final match with England, as an example. Much of the media attention in the run-up to the game surrounded how the Three Lions would deal with Mbappe. Kyle Walker, frequently interrogated about how he would deal with the France star, was thrust into the spotlight, while England assistant manager Steve Holland revealed that France's talisman required "special attention".

But France's first goal in the 2-1 victory came from an Mbappe counter-attack down the left that saw multiple England players double and triple up on him. The 23-year-old switched the play and England's midfield couldn't get to Aurelien Tchouameni in time, leaving the midfielder to strike home from distance.

Image: Mbappe scored eight goals in Qatar to become one of the stars of the tournament

Antoine Griezmann was the most creative player in the tournament, with the most chances created, crosses completed and the joint-highest assist tally. Olivier Giroud had his best tournament to date in front of goal at the age of 36.

As well as being a top individual talent, Mbappe was the distraction that allowed France's other stars to flourish. If you can't stop him, someone else will get you.

He missed out on the big prize this year, but Mbappe will have his time again, especially considering where the game is going.

Much has been made of who takes up the mantle of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when football's two megastars retire from the game. Mbappe's most recent display has put him right at the top of that list.

Image: Mbappe can replace Messi as the best player in the world

He has the club stature to become the top player in the world, for sure. The 23-year-old has 221 goals in 309 club career matches, which will surely amount to a figure alongside Messi's 706 goals in 863 club games as Mbappe steps into his prime years. The fact he is yet to do so already is a scary prospect.

Only Erling Haaland, two years Mbappe's junior with 178 goals in 218 club matches, can stand as his rival in the coming years. But the Manchester City forward is let down by a lack of presence in major international tournaments to date - he is yet to take Norway to any of them.

All the records will surely crumble towards Mbappe too, alongside the likely World Cup all-time goal tally. He is just 11 goals away from reaching the top of PSG's all-time goalscorers list, and 17 behind the France record. If he keeps his annual average goal tally for France up, he will break both those records in 2023.

But Mbappe undoubtedly knows that his medal record for club and country will help define his legacy in the game. He will likely reach Messi's numbers in domestic club honours should he remain at PSG, while having the Argentine star in his team boosts his chance of Champions League glory in Paris.

But any conversation about him entering the pantheon of Messi and Co will depend on his international success. He already has one World Cup trophy and a place in history to his name and is not satisfied after missing out on the second.

"We will return," Mbappe tweeted on the morning after his World Cup final loss. And you never know: if he wins enough major trophies for club and country, he could well be entering the GOAT debate in 15 years' time.