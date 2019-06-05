Lionel Messi says Argentina are not one of the favourites to win the Copa America

Lionel Messi is aiming for a first major international trophy

Lionel Messi has downplayed Argentina's chances of winning the Copa America in Brazil.

Argentina have lost in the final to Chile in the last two editions of the competition but Messi insists the team should not be considered one of the favourites this time as the squad contains plenty of young players entering their first major international tournament.

"We are not candidates like other times," Messi told TV channel TyC Sports on Wednesday.

"We will go with the same dreams and excitement as always, but the reality is that Argentina is going through a process of change."

Argentina have not won an international title since the 1993 Copa America. They will face Colombia, Paraguay and Qatar in Group B of the tournament, which will be played between June 14-July 7.