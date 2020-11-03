Diego Maradona to undergo surgery for blood clot on brain

Argentina legend Diego Maradona was admitted to hospital on Monday and had been said to be recovering well after being anaemic and dehydrated; The 1986 World Cup winner is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time

Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma on Tuesday evening in Buenos Aires, the Argentina legend's doctor has confirmed.

Maradona had been hospitalised since Monday night for anaemia and dehydration, though his condition had been improving, his personal doctor said earlier on Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

