Diego Maradona self-isolating after bodyguard displays coronavirus symptoms

Argentina great Diego Maradona is self-isolating after one of his bodyguards displayed symptoms of coronavirus, the country's state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, began isolating at his home in Argentina on Tuesday after last coming in contact with the guard over the weekend.

Maradona, who turns 60 on Friday, is not displaying symptoms and will do a coronavirus screening on Thursday, local media reported.

Earlier this month, Maradona had tested negative for the virus after coming in contact with one of his players who had contracted coronavirus.

Maradona is currently the coach of Argentine top division side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, who are scheduled to play Patronato on Friday.

He has suffered a string of health issues in recent years and remains at high risk of the coronavirus complications should he be infected.

The Argentine championship will restart this week after it was interrupted in March due to the pandemic.