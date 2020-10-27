Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and board resign

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu and the club's entire board have resigned from their positions with immediate effect.

Bartomeu announced the decision at a press conference on Tuesday evening at the Nou Camp, following a board meeting in Catalonia on Monday after the 3-1 El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

Bartomeu said on Monday that quitting the club had "never crossed my mind", so it represents a remarkable change of events.

The pressure from supporters towards Bartomeu intensified this summer when Lionel Messi threatened to leave the club.

Despite staying, Messi accused Bartomeu of lying to him and criticised the club for not having a project.

Image: Lionel Messi reversed his decision to leave Barcelona in the summer

Bartomeu's seven-year term was coming to an end in March 2021 but a censure motion was being brought against him by club members on November 1.

A total of 16,500 supporters had signed a motion to have Bartomeu removed from his position with a vote due to be held by 154,000 members. More than 66.6 per cent of the vote would have ousted the 57-year-old.

A poor start to the season for Barcelona, who lost out to Real by five points at the top of La Liga last season, has forced his hand. Saturday's defeat saw them trail their rivals by six points.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu announces the resignation of the FC Barcelona Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/Xr9pBoUzHM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2020

Saturday's result followed criticism from Gerard Pique, who criticised the handling of Messi's contract situation.

The defender said: "I ask myself: How can it be that the best-ever player to have played the game, who we have been lucky enough to enjoy, wakes up one day and sends a Burofax (recorded delivery mail) because he feels like he's not being listened to?

"It's all too confrontational. What's going on? Messi deserves everything; the new stadium should be named after him first and then the sponsor. We should preserve our figureheads, not underappreciate them. It really gets to me."

Pique's criticism was the last of a series of controversies in 2020. Barcelona have also had three managers this calendar year; Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien were followed by current boss Ronald Koeman. Former sporting director Eric Abidal also left the club in August.

The announcement comes on the eve of Barcelona's Champions League fixture with Juventus in Turin.

Bartomeu reveals European Super League agreement

The outgoing Barcelona president also revealed at his press conference that the club had agreed to participate in a future European Super League.

Last week, Sky News' Mark Kleinman revealed that plans for a European Premier League were under way, with Manchester United and Liverpool driving talks.

Image: Sky News first reported Man Utd and Liverpool were driving talks for a European Premier League

Sky News learned that financiers are assembling a $6 billion (£4.6 billion) funding package to assist the creation of what could become known as the European Premier League.

More than a dozen teams from England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain are in negotiations about becoming founder members of the competition.

"I can announce extraordinary news..." Bartomeu added. "Yesterday we accepted the requirement to participate in a future European Super League that will guarantee the economic sustainability of the club. Today we have accepted the new format of the Club World Cup."

Ronaldo to miss Messi reunion

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss a hotly-anticipated reunion with Lionel Messi after another positive Covid-19 test ruled him out of Juventus' Champions League match against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Ronaldo has been self-isolating since he tested positive while on international duty with Portugal on October 13.

He returned another positive result last week, but underwent further testing in a bid to prove his fitness ahead of Juventus' blockbuster tie against Barcelona.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus three times

But Sky Italy confirmed Ronaldo failed to test negative 24 hours ahead of kick-off, as required by UEFA in order to play.

The 35-year-old's potential reunion with rival Messi was the standout fixture when the Champions League groups were drawn.