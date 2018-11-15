Neymar reveals plan to act as mentor for Richarlison

Neymar believes he can help Everton forward Richarlison and act as a mentor for his fellow Brazilian.

The Toffees' £40m summer signing has been called up to the Brazil squad, alongside Neymar, following a fine run of form in the Premier League.

Richarlison first broke into the Brazil set-up in August, and scored twice in his first four appearances.

Now Brazil captain Neymar has revealed he has expectations of the 21-year-old and feels he can help him achieve his goals.

Richarlison was called up to the Brazil national team following his Everton form

"He has this trick to solve matches, to play well in great matches as he is doing now for Everton," said Neymar.

"I expect him to grow up, to keep developing in his career.

"I hope I can help him to achieve his goals and to help inside the pitch and even outside the pitch, as a friend, as a colleague."