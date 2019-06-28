Brazilian FA fined for homophobic chants during Copa America game against Bolivia

The Brazilian FA (CBF) have been hit with a $15,000 fine

The Brazilian FA (CBF) have been fined $15,000 (£11,840) by South American football's governing body (CONMEBOL) after homophobic chants were heard during their Copa America game against Bolivia.

The abuse was heard by Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe during the opening match of the tournament on June 15 in Sao Paulo, which Brazil won 3-0.

In South American football, homophobic chants can often be heard when the goalkeeper is running to take a goal kick.

Similar abuse was also heard during Brazil's quarter-final against Paraguay on Friday, which they won on penalties.

The CBF have in the past been fined on several occasions by FIFA after homophobic abuse was heard inside Brazilian stadiums.

CONMEBOL have also fined the Uruguayan FA (AUF) $10,000 (£7,893) for delaying their return to the pitch after half-time in their 2-2 draw with Japan during the Copa America group stage.