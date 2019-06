Dani Alves to leave Paris Saint-Germain after two seasons

Dani Alves spent two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain

Dani Alves has announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain after two seasons with the French champions.

The 36-year-old full-back revealed his future plans hours after captaining and scoring in Brazil's 5-0 victory over Peru at the Copa America.

Alves, who previously played for Sevilla, Barcelona and Juventus before moving to France, becomes a free agent and has been linked with a possible switch to the Premier League.

"Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences," Alves wrote on Instagram

"I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity to together build a page in the history of this club.

"I would like to thank all the staff for their affection, respect and complicity from day one. You make this club a little more special.

"It was two years of resilience and continuous reinventing to fulfil my mission, but in life everything has a beginning, a middle and an end and now the time has come to put that final point here."

Alves, who has been capped 107 times by Brazil, joined PSG in 2017 and won two Ligue 1 titles and one French Cup during his time at the club.