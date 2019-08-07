Gabriel Jesus handed two-month Brazil ban after Copa America sending off

Gabriel Jesus will sit out Brazil's next two matches

Gabriel Jesus has been suspended from international matches with Brazil for two months because of bad behaviour in the Copa America final win over Peru.

The governing body of South American soccer, CONMEBOL, has also fined the 22-year-old $30,000 for actions it considers insulting and defamatory during Brazil's 3-1 win over Peru on July 7.

Jesus was sent off in the Copa America final

Jesus was shown a second yellow card after 70 minutes of the final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

The Manchester City striker protested against the decision with hand gestures suggesting the referee had been paid off and then pushed the video assistant referee feed on the sidelines.

Brazil can still appeal the decision but if it stands, Jesus will miss Brazil's friendlies against Colombia and Peru in September and could also sit out another two matches in October.

Jesus scored the winning spot-kick in City's penalty shootout win over Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday.

The 22-year-old will now look to help Pep Guardiola's side defend their domestic treble, beginning with a lunchtime trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.