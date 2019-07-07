Brazil 3-1 Peru: Brazil win Copa America after Gabriel Jesus red

2:25 Brazil survived Gabriel Jesus' second-half red card to end their 12-year wait for a trophy with a 3-1 victory over Peru in the Copa America final Brazil survived Gabriel Jesus' second-half red card to end their 12-year wait for a trophy with a 3-1 victory over Peru in the Copa America final

Jesus was the first-half hero in the Maracana, setting up Everton's opener on 15 minutes before restoring Brazil's lead on the stroke of half-time after Paolo Guerrero drew Peru level from the penalty spot.

But the Manchester City striker soon turned to the villain of the piece as his clumsy second bookable offence handed Peru the initiative with 20 minutes to play.

Gabriel Jesus is shown the red card after picking a second yellow in the Copa America final

Five years on from their World Cup semi-final humiliation on home soil another upset looked on the cards, but substitute Richarlison's late penalty sealed an ninth Copa America for Brazil - their first since 2007 - which banished the demons of that 7-1 defeat to Germany in the process.

Everton celebrates with Brazil team-mates Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho after opening the scoring against Peru

Tite's men took the lead on the quarter-hour when Jesus created space for himself down the right before crossing for striker Everton to volley home.

Brazil assumed control as Peru's efforts to respond yielded little and Philippe Coutinho fired just wide after latching on to a Roberto Firmino cross.

Paolo Guerrero celebrates scoring Peru's equaliser

Peru were back in it a minute before the break when, after defender Thiago Silva was adjudged to have handled inside the box as he slid into a challenge, Guerrero sent Alisson the wrong way from the spot.

However, Brazil restored their lead in stoppage time when Jesus swept home Firmino's cross to bring an end to an eventful first half.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates Brazil's second against Peru

Coutinho and Firmino both went close as the hosts attempted to kill the game off immediately after the restart, but Jesus' evening took a turn for the worse with 20 minutes remaining when he was sent off for a second bookable offence following a challenge on Carlos Zambrano.

Peru sensed an opportunity but two masterful substitutions from Tite - bringing on Richarlison and Eder Militao - ensured Brazil maintained a level of control.

Richarlison celebrates scoring for Brazil in the Copa America final against Peru

Peru's hopes were extinguished when Richarlison converted from 12 yards with two minutes remaining after Everton had been felled by Zambrano.