Brazil coach Tite criticises Lionel Messi after 'corruption' comments

Lionel Messi claimed Argentina were treated unfairly at the Copa America

Brazil coach Tite has criticised Lionel Messi for his complaints against the Copa America refereeing.

Brazil ended a 12-year trophy drought with Copa America victory on home soil after beating Peru 3-1 in the final.

Tite's side knocked out Argentina in the semi-finals and Messi was subsequently sent-off in the third-place play-off with Peru. After the game he claimed Argentina were treated unfairly at the Copa America and boycotted the medal ceremony to protest the refereeing and "corruption".

"He has to have more respect and needs to accept when he loses," said Tite, who had praised the Argentine playmaker ahead of the semi-finals.

Messi and Gary Medel were red carded after their physical confrontation in the first half. He said Argentina were not treated fairly and hinted that Brazil were benefiting as a result.

Messi saw red against Chile

Tite said he did not think Messi should have been sent off against Chile, and that a yellow card would have been enough.

Still, he said Messi should have been "more careful" with his words.