Ronaldinho: Former Barcelona star released from Paraguayan prison on bail

Ronaldinho arrives at hotel where he will serve house arrest

Ronaldinho has been released from jail and placed into house arrest in Paraguay after he and his brother paid $1.6m in bail.

The former Barcelona midfielder, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, was arrested on March 6 with his brother and business manager Roberto Assis.

They were accused of possessing adulterated Paraguayan passports with a lawyer for the pair claiming their detention was "arbitrary, abusive and illegal".

Photograph of a Paraguayan ID document shared by the Paraguayan authorities on Facebook bearing the name 'Ronaldo' (Pic: Fiscalia Paraguay)

The judge said he would permit the pair to move into the Palmaroga hotel in Asuncion while they awaited their trial and will be allowed to receive visits.

The two men deposited $800,000 each into a local bank account on Tuesday.

"It's a significant bail in cash to guarantee they will not flee," judge Gustavo Amarilla said.

Former Barcelona midfielder Ronaldinho won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002

The former Gremio, Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain forward last played professionally in 2015 and was the best player in the world at his peak in the early part of this century.

The 39-year-old was named FIFA World Player of the year in 2004 and 2005 and won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.