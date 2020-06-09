Women's World Cup 2023: Brazil withdraws bid to host and pledges support for Colombia

Brazil had hoped to become the first South American country to host the Women's World Cup

Brazil has withdrawn its candidacy to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, citing financial fears in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) says the government did not consider it wise to offer financial guarantees asked for by FIFA.

Brazil has hosted a string of international sporting competitions in recent years including the World Cup in 2014, the Olympic Games in 2016 and the Copa America in 2019 - and the CBF also felt they were outsiders to host yet another major event.

Brazil are now supporting Colombia, whose domestic league was only founded in 2017

Brazil will instead join the other South American nations and support Colombia's bid to stage the tournament.

Brazil's withdrawal means Colombia, Japan and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand are the remaining contenders to host the 32-team tournament.

The winning bid will be decided by FIFA on June 25.

Colombia, who have qualified for two Women's World Cups in 2011 and 2015, are bidding to become the first South American nation to host the competition.