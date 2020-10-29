Fabinho: Liverpool midfielder replaced in Brazil squad by Everton's Allan

Brazil have confirmed Fabinho is out of their squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers because of injury – and they have called up Everton’s Allan to replace him.
Fabinho picked up a knock in the Champions League win over FC Midtjylland earlier this week and his national team have confirmed he has a problem in his right thigh muscle.
The midfielder's withdrawal from the games against Venezuela on November 13 and Uruguay on November 17 suggests he is doubtful for Liverpool's upcoming games against West Ham and Manchester City, and the Champions League clash with Atalanta in between.
That would present yet more problems in defence for manager Jurgen Klopp, who has recently deployed Fabinho at centre-back as a replacement for injured duo Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.
A Brazil statement said: "Everton midfielder Allan has been called up to the Brazil squad for the two upcoming qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. The player replaces Liverpool's Fabinho, who has withdrawn with a right-thigh muscle injury.
"Rodrigo Lasmar, the Brazil national team doctor, received reports and the required information from the Liverpool medical department that confirmed Fabinho would be unable to participate in Brazil's upcoming fixtures."
Liverpool have not yet confirmed the extent of Fabinho's injury but Klopp described it as a "proper blow", before doubting whether it would be of the same significance to Brazil boss Tite because "he never plays him".
"I'm not sure if Tite's too worried because he plays him never, so he will probably now not sit on the bench for the next three international games," Klopp said.
"For us it's obviously a proper blow but for now we don't know. Fab was not positive but not too negative as well so we will see, we have to wait for the scan tomorrow morning and then we will know more."
Allan impressed for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton since joining from Napoli in the summer. He has eight Brazil caps already and will head out to start training with the squad on November 9.
Who could step in for Van Dijk, Fabinho?
Virgil van Dijk's long-term injury has given Jurgen Klopp plenty to ponder in terms of his selections at centre-back over the coming weeks, and with Fabinho also going off against Midtjylland, he may have to turn to youth.
Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Nathaniel Phillips and Billy Koumetio are among the leading young centre-backs at Liverpool, and here, we assess their capabilities.