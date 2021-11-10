Formiga: Brazil's most-capped player to retire from international football

Formiga to retire from international football later this month; The 43-year-old is Brazil's most-capped player having played 233 times; The midfielder has played in seven World Cups and seven Olympic Games; Formiga's last Brazil match will be a friendly against India in Manaus

Wednesday 10 November 2021 07:22, UK

Brazil&#39;s Formiga in action during the women&#39;s international friendly soccer match Germany vs Brazil in Fuerth, Germany, 8 April 2015.
Image: Brazil veteran Formiga will play her last international match on November 25 against India in Manaus

Brazil's most-capped player Formiga is to retire from international duty later this month.

The 43-year-old midfielder is bringing an end to a career that included seven World Cups and seven Olympic Games, the Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed.

Formiga, named Miraildes Maciel Mota before she got the nickname that means ant in Portuguese, has played 233 matches for Brazil and her final game will be a friendly against India on November 25 in Manaus.

After making her Brazil debut as a 17-year-old at the 1995 World Cup, Formiga went on to play at every Olympic tournament since women's football made its debut at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Brazil&#39;s Formiga runs during a practice session before a semifinal match for a women&#39;s Olympic soccer match against Sweden at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday Aug. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Image: Formiga is Brazil's most-capped player having starred at seven World Cups and seven Olympic Games

Formiga, who currently plays for Sao Paulo, wrote her name into the record books as the first women's player to participate in seven Olympic Games in Tokyo in July.

Formiga was part of the Brazil team that lost to Germany in the 2007 World Cup final. She won silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics and again at Beijing in 2008.

Her last World Cup appearance was at the 2019 edition, where Brazil lost to hosts France in the round of 16.

