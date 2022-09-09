Arsenal trio Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes left out of Brazil's World Cup warm-up squad

Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes left out of Brazil squad; Brazil take on Ghana and Tunisia in September ahead of Qatar World Cup; Manchester United’s Antony, Tottenham’s Richarlison and Liverpool's Alisson, Fabninho and Roberto Firmino included

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is not in the Brazil squad for their World Cup warm-up matches

Brazil coach Tite has snubbed Arsenal trio Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes ahead of their World Cup warm-up friendlies.

The three players have been a key part of Arsenal's impressive start to the season which has powered them to the top of the Premier League after six matches.

But they will not play any role in Brazil's pre-World Cup matches against Ghana and Tunisia in September.

Tite has included Flamengo striker Pedro, who is the top scorer in this season's Copa Libertadores with 12 goals, as a new attacking option for Brazil instead of the three-goal Jesus.

Brazil are also set to experiment with two new defenders called up for the first time, Juventus' Gleison Bremer and Roma's Roger Ibaez, leaving no place for Gabriel.

Brazil squad for warm-up matches: Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo, Alex Sandro, Gleison Bremer (all Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Roger Ibaez (Roma)

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fred (both Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paquet (West Ham), Bruno Guimares (Newcastle), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Tottenham), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo (both Real Madrid), Antony (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Pedro (Flamengo).

The other most notable absences in the squad for Brazil's last friendlies before the final World Cup squad is announced were defender Dani Alves and midfielder Philippe Coutinho while Martinelli, who has three goals this season, is also staying at home.

Liverpool's Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have all been selected as have Manchester United midfield pair Casemiro and Fred. There are also places for United's £85m signing Antony and West Ham's club-record purchase Lucas Paquet.

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimares and Tottenham's Richarlison are also included.

Brazil are in Group G at the World Cup which starts in November in Qatar along with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.