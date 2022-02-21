Hakim Ziyech, Alisson and Kieran Trippier top Premier League Power Rankings chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech has topped the Premier League form chart for the first time this season after registering his third goal in as many games in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson soared into runner-up spot after assisting Mohamed Salah's breakaway goal in a 3-1 win over Norwich, while team-mate Joel Matip (No 10) edged into the top 10 with another solid display.

Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier (No 3) slipped two places from the summit after scoring free-kicks in wins against Everton and Aston Villa - before suffering a broken foot and missing the 1-1 draw with West Ham at the weekend.

Bruno Fernandes (No 4) scored and assisted Anthony Elanga during Manchester United's 4-2 win at Leeds, while Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka (No 7) stormed back into the top 10 after sealing the Gunners' 2-1 win over Brentford.

Wolves 'keeper Jose Sa (No 5) retained his place among the elite after making six saves in a 2-1 victory against Leicester, with team-mate Ruben Neves (No 6) getting on the scoresheet with a customary strike from range.

Harry Kane (No 8) surged up the chart with two goals and a man-of-the-match performance in a 3-2 win over Manchester CIty, while West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen (No 9) slipped seven places after the draw with Newcastle.

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...