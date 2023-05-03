Women's Super League title race: Everything you need to know about the run-in as Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal go for glory

Three teams - Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal - are after a domestic double, while Manchester City remain in with a chance of Women's Super League glory.

In a topsy-turvy campaign, four of the country's biggest clubs still hold a strong chance of lifting the WSL title on May 27, with nine points separating the quartet.

Add in title showdowns between the four teams and the impact of the FA Cup - plus a close race in the goal-difference tallies - and every single point, goal and result is going to count in the final month of the season, starting with Chelsea's game against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

So which team has the best chance of fending off challengers and fighting their way to the top prize?

Position: 1st

Played: 19

Points: 47

GD: +39

Remaining WSL fixtures: Tottenham (H) - May 7, Man City (H) - May 21, Liverpool (A) - May 27

Friday night's last-gasp 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa has given Man Utd renewed belief they can clinch a maiden WSL title.

The dramatic stoppage-time victory at Villa moved United six points clear at the top - and you cannot say they do not deserve to be leading the charge as frontrunners.

Marc Skinner's side are the league's top goalscorers (50) and have also conceded the joint-fewest (11). That means they are also in the best possible position in terms of goal difference.

What is particularly noticeable is the way United spread their goals around their attack. If it is not Alessia Russo on the scoresheet, then it is Leah Galton. Or Ella Toone. Or super-sub Lucia Garcia.

United's only other concern is an FA Cup final against holders Chelsea on May 14. The Blues are also a major problem for United in the WSL with Emma Hayes' side seven points adrift, but crucially with three games in hand.

How United's season concludes - with or without silverware - may well have an impact on whether top-scorer Russo, the subject of a world-record bid from Arsenal in January, stays at Old Trafford this summer.

The England forward's contract expires in July, but could a WSL winner's medal and the chance to represent Manchester United in their first Champions League campaign boost the club's position at the negotiating table?

Position: 2nd

Played: 19

Points: 44

GD: +26

Remaining WSL fixtures: Liverpool (A) - May 7, Man Utd (A) - May 21, Everton (H) - May 27

Manchester City have catapulted themselves back into title contention. With Chelsea and Arsenal dealing in European matters in recent weeks, the pressure was on Gareth Taylor's side to perform - and they are yet to disappoint.

After a win against Chelsea was followed by defeat to Arsenal, many ruled Man City out of a title tilt. But they have once again shaken things up in the absence of games for direct rivals. They put six past West Ham, before scoring another four in a win over Reading. The gauntlet has been thrown.

City also have the simplest run-in, but they must win every game between now and May 27 to stand any chance of lifting the trophy.

City's campaign has been one of revival and resurgence since losing their opening two games of the season, spearheaded by WSL top scorer Khadija Shaw who has found the net 18 times, but even that has not been enough to fire them out in front.

Perhaps this heated title race may be asking too much of Taylor's new-look side this term, after going through a significant overhaul in the summer months, but they must not be discounted entirely.

It is clear they possess class and quality in abundance - but has this latest renaissance come too late in the day to challenge for top honours? All eyes on May 21 vs Man Utd, perhaps?

Position: 3rd

Played: 17

Points: 43

GD: +29

Remaining fixtures: Everton (H) - May 7*, Leicester (H) - May 10, West Ham (A) - May 17*, Arsenal (H) - May 21, Reading (A) - May 27

*live on Sky Sports

We are now at the business end of the season and this is Chelsea's league to lose.

The fixture list is in their favour and a domestic double is still very much on the cards. As well as their two games in hand on both Manchester rivals, Emma Hayes' Blues have already played the majority of the competing field - only a showdown with Arsenal remains, with four of their five remaining fixtures against non-title chasing competitors.

No game is a gimme. But Chelsea rarely suffer slip-ups. They had to fight to claim a 2-1 scalp over Liverpool midweek, with Sam Kerr predictably notching the winner. It arrived late in the 87th minute), but the outcome was the same - three priceless points.

Chelsea are not without their struggles; injuries have blighted Hayes' selections in recent weeks while a "Camp Nou hangover", as she termed it, after suffering Champions League heartache at the hands of Barcelona, has taken its toll.

There continues to be concern over centre-back Millie Bright's fitness - with the defender nursing a troublesome knee - while Fran Kirby is out for the rest of the season and will miss the summer World Cup. A timely boost has, however, seen Pernille Harder return to action in recent weeks after a lengthy hamstring lay-off.

Will such a toiling schedule prove to be Chelsea's downfall as they pursue a fourth consecutive league title? Or will the holders, as they so often do, reign supreme?

Position: 4th

Played: 17

Points: 38

GD: +29

Remaining fixtures: Leicester (H) - May 5*, Brighton (A) - May 10*, Everton (A) - May 17*, Chelsea (A) - May 21, Aston Villa (H) - May 27

* Live on Sky Sports

Title credentials are built on the promise that key players stay fit and firing. Arsenal have not been so lucky.

In truth, they have been on the back foot since season-ending knee injuries to star forwards Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead around Christmas, which threatened to derail their campaign before it had even reached its midway point.

Now, captain Kim Little is out for the rest of the campaign, compounded by another notable absentee - England captain Leah Williamson, who suffered the same fate as both Miedema and Mead not long ago. Rotten luck for a player at the peak of her powers.

Victories over Tottenham and Man City threatened a late title race revival but a 1-0 loss last month to Man Utd rather scuppered plans.

Throw in a heartbreaking Champions League semi-final defeat to Wolfsburg and Jonas Eidevall's side must now summon all the drive and spirit they possess to put setbacks to one side and go for gold.

