EFL weekend guide: Podcast, exclusives and what's on Sky Sports+

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, podcasts, fixtures, league tables and exclusive interviews; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet EFL action this weekend with Sky Sports

Simeon Gholam

EFL Editor @simeongholam

Thursday 27 February 2025 15:37, UK

Lampard
Image: Lampard

Massive live games, free highlights, league tables, podcasts, exclusive interviews and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend on Sky Sports.

Listen to the Essential EFL podcast - predictions, interviews and more

Sky Sports brings you the Essential EFL podcast channel, featuring all the best content from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Among the latest offerings are...

  • EFL interviews: Exclusive chats with Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass, Barrow's Robbie Gotts and Cheltenham's Ethon Archer.
  • Championship Predictions: Simeon Gholam and Gary Weaver look ahead to the weekend's action.

Make sure you don't miss an episode...

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ this weekend?

Games in bold also live on Sky Sports Football...

Fri Feb 28

  • CH: Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland (8pm)

Sat Mar 1 (All 12.30pm Kick Off)

  • CH: Blackburn vs Norwich, Leeds vs West Brom, Oxford vs Coventry
  • L1: Birmingham vs Wycombe, Wrexham vs Bolton
  • L2: Salford vs Bradford, Tranmere vs Port Vale

Bellingham on goals, red card & Le Bris

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham discusses his season so far for the promotion-chasing Black Cats.

Lampard proving the doubters wrong at Coventry

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky Sports' Gary Weaver tells the Essential EFL podcast about the job that Frank Lampard has done at Coventry City.

EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday

Catch all of the goals from the 12.30pm kick-offs on Sky Sports News live on Soccer Saturday with a dedicated part of the studio set aside to showcase every ball hitting the back of the net.

NOW Sports Membership Q&A

All your questions answered about how to get the EFL action straight to your device without a Sky Sports subscription...

How to watch EFL on NOW
How to watch EFL on NOW

All the info here...

Your guide to Sky Sports+ and how to watch your EFL team

Here's everything you need to know about Sky Sports+ including how to watch your EFL team this season…

Sky Sports+ explainer
Sky Sports+ explainer

Sky Sports+ has launched at no extra cost. Championship, League One or League Two fan? Your team will be live on Sky Sports or Sky Sports Plus at least 20 times in 2024/25 season! Guide to new channel on Sky TV, NOW TV and Sky Sports app

Free-to-watch EFL highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows. League One and League Two highlights will also be available soon after.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

Follow Sky Sports EFL on WhatsApp

📱 Sky Sports EFL is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels.

Get messages and alerts for the latest breaking news, analysis, in-depth features, live streams and highlights from our dedicated EFL channel.

👉 Give us a follow

