Marc Skinner: Man United boss on verge of new contract after season of WSL improvement

Marc Skinner has this season become the WSL's longest current serving manager. His four years in charge of Man Utd have fluctuated in success but steadily, Skinner has overseen a period of immense growth. The league's top three has become a top four, with far less predictability attached.

A campaign of consistency has served Skinner particularly well at a time where the club have craved stability. Lots of change happened over an intense 18 months of scrutiny. High-profile players left and it's all anyone could talk about.

Fans became disenfranchised with the project's so-called lack of progress - and the fact their favourite name players were jumping ship. Alessia Russo joined Arsenal, Ona Batle went to Barcelona, Mary Earps left for PSG and captain Katie Zelem called time on her six years at the club.

But Skinner's approach was to use the transition as a clean slate. He wanted - and still wants - to build a team with youthfulness and vibrancy, one that resonates with fans, the local communities of Manchester and beyond. Man Utd have gone from one of the oldest squads in the league to one of the youngest with an average age of just over 26.

And yet, results have got better not worse. United's run of seven consecutive WSL wins was put to an end by Liverpool last Friday but that defeat was one of two suffered all season. Managers are judged on form and results and so far this term, there's been little to complain about.

So, what does all that mean for Skinner's future at Old Trafford with his current contract expiring in June?

"I've never been more sure," Skinner exclusively told Sky Sports this week. "Every win, every loss makes me more convinced. I'll know when it's time. I want to win things here. I want to compete in the Champions League. I want to keep pushing standards of training. The fire is there.

"The club have an option on my contract and we are currently in conversation around that, plus an extension. There's been really positive conversations. We've got unfinished business."

Man Utd remain in what Skinner calls "the pushing space". In layman's terms that translates as within touching distance of champions Chelsea and in the company of the WSL's other two historical protagonists - Arsenal and Man City.

Image: Captain Maya Le Tissier scored as Man Utd beat Sunderland in Women's FA Cup quarter-finals

Barring a complete meltdown Chelsea have the WSL title wrapped up, but it's nevertheless important to Skinner for his team to keep pace between now and the final day in May. Don't shout it, but Utd's squad almost looks more complete now than it did previously. There's refinement and subtlety rather than big-name stars but it's working.

"For the first time in two years, since the last time we were in the 'pushing space' in the league, I feel a good energy. It's not a strain. This year there's been less challenges.

"We've always had the same core values but it's the way we're living it. It's fresh again. We've got a young team, you can see that in moments because there's parts we fall down on, but what they give us is energy. We grasp that.

"The players have always been focussed on winning for Man United, that's in the DNA, but with youthfulness comes fearlessness. This is the same show with a different cast. The cast have brought something new.

"You should never just throw money at things, you have to build the structure and foundations. We're building for longevity."

Skinner's record against this weekend's challengers Aston Villa is close to perfect. The 41-year-old is unbeaten in nine previous meetings with Villa across all competitions, winning six. Utd also boast the best defensive record in the league and have made strides at the top end too.

Skinner's style, sometimes cautious in nature, might continue to divide opinion but it's difficult to argue with the upgrade on last year.

"To be vulnerable, I hope results have convinced fans we're trying to do things the right way. I've become more pragmatic with experience. It isn't nice as the manager [to get criticism]. I hope fans will remember the good times too, like winning our first major trophy at Wembley.

"A big motivating factor for me is creating memories. I try to make things light-hearted because this is a daily pressure bubble and it's the only way to feel normal. The world is quite crazy, so I try to take that pressure away.

Image: Celin Bizet, signed in the summer, has been one of Man Utd's standout players this season

"I'm not just cheesy rhetoric. I'm in constant communication with my players. I had four players in my office yesterday, speaking on a deeper level.

"I wanna make sure my players are in a space where they're having fun, this is entertainment. We're still serious about winning. To be a footballer in a high-performance environment it's every waking hour and every sleeping hour, we don't rest."

Last season's underachievement, finishing fifth in the league, arguably necessitated a summer of change. Perhaps positives can be gleaned from the bruised aftermath of the past. Naturally a few bones of contention will always exist but Skinner's appetite for more seasons of punishment has not wavered.

In an age where we obsess over ratings and rankings it's pretty apparent the WSL's longest serving head coach is doing alright. How he turns Manchester United from top-four participants into genuine challengers should now be his next greatest measure.