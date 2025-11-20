EFL on Sky this weekend: A Lancashire hotpot & a 'must-win' Steel City derby

Massive live games, free highlights, league tables, podcasts, exclusive interviews and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend on Sky Sports.

A Lancashire sizzler to kick off Championship return on Friday night

Preston vs Blackburn - live on Sky Sports Fooball from 7.30pm on Friday; kick-off 8pm

The international break is over! And the Championship returns on Friday night and it will certainly be a heated affair as Preston North End host rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Preston have enjoyed their best start to a season in years, and currently sit in fourth heading into the weekend. A win would take them to second. Blackburn, meanwhile, saw their recent resurgence ended by Derby last time out. They'll be keen to bounce back at Deepdale.

David Prutton's prediction on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"Preston should respond strongly on Friday night. Valerian Ismaël's side had put together three wins in a row before Derby County halted their momentum, and a reaction now feels essential. As early-season markers go, Preston deserve one of the biggest pats on the back. They have started superbly, far better than many expected before a ball was kicked.

"Knowing Hecky as I do, he is an ambitious character and has built a tight-knit group that is showing its quality, particularly at Deepdale. They have produced some big results at home against strong opposition, and with the underlying animosity between these two clubs, this fixture should be a cracker. 2-1 win for Preston."

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?

Sky Sports+ brings you seven live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Coventry vs West Brom. You can also keep up with all the action on the EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday.

What's live on Saturday CH: Bristol City vs Swansea, Charlton vs Southampton & Coventry vs West Brom

L1: Exeter vs Burton, Port Vale vs Plymouth

L2: Gillingham vs Barnet, Harrogate vs Walsall

Coventry are five points clear at the top of the Championship as they welcome a West Brom side to the CBS Arena that won their last game before the international break, but have drifted into mid-table under Ryan Mason.

Bristol City have dipped to eighth as they prepare to host a Swansea City side that parted company with manager Alan Sheehan during the international break.

Charlton also saw an unbeaten run come to an end at Wrexham last time out. They will be aiming to bounce back at home to a Southampton side led by interim boss Tonda Eckert - who won his first two games following the sacking of Will Still.

A Steel City derby for the ages on Sunday

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United - live on Sky Sports from 11am on Sunday; kick-off 12pm

It could be a Steel City derby like no other on Sunday, and not necessarily for the right reasons.

Sheffield Wednesday may be bottom of the league on -4 points as they continue to deal with administration. But there is still a buoyancy around the club as they continue the post-Chansiri era.

There is certainly more optimism at Hillsborough than there is down the road at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United are 22nd in the table and three points from safety heading into the weekend. Chris Wilder's return hasn't quite brought back the bounce, and this game is a must-win for the Blades.

David Prutton's prediction on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"Both sides go into this derby feeling it is a must-win occasion. The context around Wednesday, including the points deduction, is well known, but at some stage they have to begin chipping away at the enormous task of climbing out of the bottom three. For many observers it looks insurmountable, yet if not now, then when?

"All that sets the stage for a compelling afternoon. The atmosphere will be hostile, energetic and dynamic. It is everything you want from a Championship derby. 2-2."