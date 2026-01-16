EFL on Sky this weekend: Four of the Championship top six all in action on Saturday!

Massive live games, free highlights, league tables, podcasts, exclusive interviews and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend on Sky Sports.

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?

Sky Sports+ brings you seven live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Coventry vs Leicester. You can also keep up with all the action on the EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday from midday.

What's live on Saturday CH: Coventry vs Leicester, Ipswich vs Blackburn, Watford vs Millwall

L1: Bradford vs Cardiff, Wigan vs Bolton

L2: Chesterfield vs Bromley, Tranmere vs Walsall

Coventry City are the league leaders, but a festive dip saw them win just two of eight Championship games in December and early January. The gap has closed to the chasing pack.

They host a Leicester City side who beat West Brom last time out but are still adrift of the play-offs and underperforming under Marti Cifuentes. This is an opportunity for both sides to lay down a key marker.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast predicts the outcome of Coventry City vs Leicester City

David Prutton's prediction on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"From Leicester's point of view it was a massive win against West Brom, especially considering what Marti Cifuentes had experienced in the couple of games beforehand.

"As for Coventry, they've made such a strong start to the season, and Frank Lampard was under no illusions that a run like this would eventually be tested. This result gives them the chance to reassess where they're heading and perhaps look at what's available in the transfer market between now and the end of the window. It's all very nicely poised at the top of the division.

"We're going for a Coventry win. 2-1."

Elsewhere in the Championship, Ipswich Town will look to continue their automatic-promotion push at home to a Blackburn Rovers side hovering not too far above the bottom three. While sixth hosts fifth at Vicarage Road as play-off chasing Watford meet Millwall.

In League One, there is a big clash near the top as third-placed Bradford City welcome leaders Cardiff City to Valley Parade. While mid-table Wigan Athletic host a Bolton Wanderers side currently sat in sixth.

In League Two, Chesterfield currently occupy the final play-off spot as they host in-form leaders Bromley, who have won their last seven on the bounce. While mid-table Tranmere Rovers face promotion-chasing Walsall.

And a Saturday tea-time treat to wrap things up

Swansea vs Birmingham (Sat 5.30pm) - live on Sky Sports Football from 5pm

Right after the 3pms have ended we are back on! Vitor Matos' improving Swansea City side take on a Birmingham City side who still have designs on reaching the play-offs.

The Blues beat the Championship leaders Coventry in their last league game, but are without a win on the road in the second tier since mid-October.

Just two points separates the duo ahead of their meeting at the Swansea.com Stadium.

EFL Fixtures

Championship

Coventry vs Leicester - Saturday January 17, Championship, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Ipswich vs Blackburn - Saturday January 17, Championship, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports+

Watford vs Millwall - Saturday January 17, Championship, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports+

Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield United - Saturday January 17, Championship, kick-off 3pm

Oxford United vs Bristol City - Saturday January 17, Championship, kick-off 3pm

Preston North End vs Derby County - Saturday January 17, Championship, kick-off 3pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth - Saturday January 17, Championship, kick-off 3pm

Southampton vs Hull City -Saturday January 17, Championship, kick-off 3pm

Stoke City vs QPR - Saturday January 17, Championship, kick-off 3pm

Wrexham vs Norwich - Saturday January 17, Championship, kick-off 3pm

Swansea City vs Birmingham City - Saturday January 17, Championship, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Bradford vs Cardiff - Saturday January 17, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports+

Wigan vs Bolton - Saturday January 17, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports+

AFC Wimbledon vs Doncaster Rovers - Saturday January 17, kick-off 3pm

Barnsley vs Blackpool - Saturday January 17, kick-off 3pm

Burton Albion vs Huddersfield Town - Saturday January 17, kick-off 3pm

Exeter City vs Stevenage - Saturday January 17, kick-off 3pm

Leyton Orient vs Reading - Saturday January 17, kick-off 3pm

Luton Town vs Lincoln City - Saturday January 17, kick-off 3pm

Mansfield Town vs Port Vale - Saturday January 17, kick-off 3pm

Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers - Saturday January 17, kick-off 3pm

Peterborough United vs Plymouth Argyle - Saturday January 17, kick-off 3pm

Stockport Count vs Rotherham United - Saturday January 17, kick-off 3pm

League Two