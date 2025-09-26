EFL weekend guide: A Midlands melee... twice! WBA vs Leicester & Coventry vs Birmingham

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?

Sky Sports+ brings you seven live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Coventry City vs Birmingham City.

You can also keep up with all the action on the EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday.

CH: Coventry vs Birmingham, Swansea vs Millwall, Wrexham vs Derby

L1: AFC Wimbledon vs Wycombe, Leyton Orient vs Stevenage

L2: Crewe vs Notts County, Oldham vs Barnet

Potent attack meets frugal defence at the CBS Arena

It is a strange situation for Coventry City in that they have scored more goals than any other Championship side this season, but also have two goalless draws under their belt.

Frank Lampard's side remain unbeaten, but have drawn four of their opening six. Perhaps they need to spread their goals out a little more.

Birmingham are the visitors to the CBS Arena. And while there have been 22 goals in Coventry's games so far this season, there have been just 10 in those played by the Blues. It is hard to know which way this one will swing.

David Prutton's prediction from the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"Birmingham needed that late goal against Swansea, and the late scenes we saw were fantastic. This will be another good test of two teams.

"Coventry are just marginally further along in where they want to be this season. With Birmingham there was a lot of presumption they would blast their way through, almost like Ipswich did. But not quite yet. 1-1 here for me."

Elsewhere in the Championship...

Swansea were narrowly beaten last time out at Birmingham and will be hoping to beat a Millwall side hot off their first home points of the season against Watford on Monday night.

Wrexham picked up a much-needed win at Norwich last Saturday to ease the pressure on Phil Parkinson, but they have managed just a point from three games so far at home this season. They host Derby, who head into the weekend in the bottom three.

Nat Phillips' 93rd-minute own goal helped Leicester rescue a point from a 1-1 draw with West Brom at The Hawthorns.

On his full debut, Aston Villa loanee Samuel Iling-Junior had put the Baggies in front with a magnificent solo effort after 10 minutes.

But shortly after Josh Maja's incredible miss from inside the six-yard box, Bobby Decordova-Reid's shot hit Phillips' shin and nestled in the back of the net to silence The Hawthorns.

League One & Two

AFC Wimbledon have been ticking along very nicely in League One since their promotion, with five wins so far. They face a Wycombe side who won their first game under new boss Michael Duff. It has been a mixed bag for Leyton Orient this season as they have tried to rebuild after their play-off final defeat. They host a Stevenage side who have impressed so far and sit second in the table.

It is just one point from five games now for Crewe, as they host a Notts County side who smashed Crawley 4-0 last time out. And Oldham and Barnet tussle it out in a battle between the two promoted sides, both have started well on their return to League Two, with 13 points apiece from their first nine games.