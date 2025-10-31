EFL weekend guide - Will Leicester bounce back? Can Norwich move out of relegation zone?

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?

Sky Sports+ brings you three live Championship games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Leicester vs Blackburn. You can also keep up with all the action on the EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday.

CH: Leicester vs Blackburn, Norwich vs Hull, West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday

Leicester are three without a win now and they have slipped out of the top six. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways against a Blackburn side that climbed out of the bottom three last weekend with a comeback victory over Southampton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast looks ahead to Leicester vs Blackburn in the Championship

Gary Weaver on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"You would have thought the win against Swansea, when they played so well, would have been the launch pad. But even in the Championship, it has been a strange season so far for the relegated clubs. Leicester are currently the highest-placed of them, yet they have only one win in eight.

"As for Blackburn, it has been a turbulent season. Last week's match against Southampton turned toxic, with chants directed at both the owners and manager Valerien Ismael. Ewood Park feels like a tense place right now. But they are away, and if you are Blackburn, you would try to exploit Leicester's fragility on Saturday and go after them from the start."

Norwich have lost five on the bounce now and have dropped into the relegation zone. The pressure is building on Liam Manning ahead of the visit of Hull City, who started the weekend outside of the play-off places on goal difference alone.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

West Brom suffered back-to-back defeats last week and will be hoping to get motoring against a Sheffield Wednesday side cut adrift at the bottom. They were deducted 12 points last week after entering administration.