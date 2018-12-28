David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of Saturday's fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory?

Every Championship games kicks off at 3pm on Saturday!

It feels like we are talking about special Leeds comebacks fairly often now. The one against Aston Villa was good but the one against Blackburn was unbelievable!

Hull are on a great little run themselves, having won their last three, and look set for a comfortable season in mid-table now. They will be confident heading to Elland Road and you would fancy them to score, but I can't see them getting anything from the game.

Prutton predicts: 3-2 (28/1 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough will have been disappointed to lose the way they did against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day, at a time where it would have been good to give their home fans a little bit of positivity.

Ipswich were hammered by QPR and are getting badly cut adrift now. Boro aren't in great form at the moment and I think this could be a dull draw.

Prutton predicts: 0-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

It was another late show from Norwich to earn a point against Nottingham Forest, but it has seen them open the door for one or two sides below them to close that gap.

Derby, meanwhile, have just started to slip off the boil a little and haven't won any of their last three. This is a big ask for Frank Lampard's side and I have to back a home win here.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Preston's climb up the table has been halted by back-to-back defeats either side of Christmas, and they were both in games you felt were winnable for them, which will disappoint Alex Neil.

Aston Villa got back to winning ways at Swansea on Boxing Day but will need a few more of them if they want to get back up towards the play-offs. They have struggled at Preston in the past and I think they could be frustrated again. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United will have been delighted with the way they saw off Derby. It was a big win for them to solidify their play-off position and prove they can last the course this season.

Blackburn won't know how they lost at Leeds but they need a win soon to stop their slump down the table. This is another tough trip and I think the Blades will have too much for them at Bramall Lane.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

You feel that eventually West Brom will close the gap on the top two if they keep on winning. It's three in a row now for Darren Moore's side and they are well positioned as the nearest challengers to Leeds and Norwich.

Sheffield Wednesday have snuck back-to-back wins to allay any fears of relegation for now, but West Brom will be too powerful at The Hawthorns.

Prutton predicts: 3-2 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

