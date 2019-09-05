David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon, Saturday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Now this should be a tasty affair! MK Dons are back in League One and making a decent fist of it under Paul Tisdale, having been relegated a couple of seasons ago in fairly dismal fashion.

AFC Wimbledon, as I've said before, enjoyed a miraculous survival last season and are probably set for another season of struggle. These two have already met in the Carabao Cup last month, where MK edged it on penalties. I think they will win this one too.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Doncaster vs Rotherham, Saturday 12.30pm

Both of these sides might be in a bit of a false position because of their lack of games thus far. Each side has only played four, which is why they currently find themselves in mid-table.

Doncaster are unbeaten under Darren Moore, who has had a decent start despite the loss of several key players in the summer - including talisman John Marquis. Rotherham are readjusting to this level and you would expect them to put up a decent promotion challenge under Paul Warne. Score draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Coventry vs Blackpool, Saturday 3pm

Three wins at home - or at least at their temporary home! - and three draws on the road for Coventry so far. So the form guide would suggest this should be three points for Mark Robins' side.

That being said, this is by far their toughest challenge at St Andrew's. Blackpool are also unbeaten, but have drawn their last three. I fancy them, however, to edge this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

1:46 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Portsmouth Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Portsmouth

Wycombe vs Lincoln, Saturday 3pm

Just like Coventry, Wycombe have also won all their home games so far this season and drawn every match on the road. This, however, is also their biggest challenge, having only faced Bolton, Southend and MK Dons at Adams Park.

Lincoln have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and head into the weekend in second in the table. The Cowley brothers have once again been linked with another move this week, this time to Sheffield Wednesday and, at the very least, it could well have unsettled their preparations. Home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Carlisle vs Exeter, Saturday 3pm

Carlisle got their first win since the opening day last weekend, to lift them away from the relegation places and ease a bit of the strain on Steven Pressley. Those three points did come against Scunthorpe, though, who have been dreadful so far.

Exeter have been flirting with promotion from League Two for a long time, and they have had a strong start this season. They are top of the league and unbeaten so far and I don't see that changing here.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

2:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Scunthorpe and Carlisle Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Scunthorpe and Carlisle

Cheltenham vs Stevenage, Saturday 3pm

It has been the epitome of a steady start for Cheltenham. Two wins, two draws, two defeats, sitting 11th in the table and building nicely under Michael Duff.

Stevenage finally scored some goals last weekend, getting their first two of the season, but even then they couldn't translate that into three points. Home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Mansfield vs Scunthorpe, Saturday 3pm

David Flitcroft was sacked last season after Mansfield failed to win automatic promotion and then fell to Newport in the play-off semi-finals, so their start to the season doesn't bode particularly well for new boss John Dempster.

This could be a good chance for him get them going, against a Scunthorpe side that can't buy a result and are leaking goals. Draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

1:35 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Exeter and Mansfield Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Exeter and Mansfield

Newport vs Port Vale, Saturday 3pm

Newport are on an incredible run. It is 16 games unbeaten now in regular season matches for them and they look well capable of building a promotion challenge this season.

Port Vale have picked up nine points thus far and it looks as though they are going to have a far more comfortable campaign than their last few under John Askey. But Newport should have too much for them.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)