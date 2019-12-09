David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL in the midweek round of matches? Find out here...

Leeds vs Hull, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

We seem to be saying it every week, but this Leeds team are taking the Championship by storm and I can't see anything but a win for Marcelo Bielsa's side here. Their game management is excellent and they often pick up points even when they aren't at the races.

Grant McCann will have certainly hoped for an easier ride in the last two outings. Hull were comfortably beaten by basement side Barnsley at Oakwell and then had to rely on Jarrod Bowen to rescue a win against Stoke. They need to pick up a few more wins or he could be off in January.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Preston vs Fulham, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm

The fortunes of these two are heading in separate directions at the moment and it's not looking great for Preston. They were right up there at the start, but are dropping away at pace and haven't been able to score for love or money over this last month.

When Fulham were promoted in 2018, they started to pick up pace in the latter half of the season, but Scott Parker's men look to be reaching similar levels already. Will it be enough to help them towards the automatic places?

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Stoke vs Luton, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

I'm beginning to wonder when the tide will turn for Stoke, to be honest. There seem to be deep-rooted issues at the club and, though the appointment of Michael O'Neill provided a brief period of respite, three defeats on the spin have left them four points adrift of safety.

Luton, though, are beginning to pull clear of the bottom three and reacted to the heavy 7-0 defeat at Brentford in perfect style, with a last-gasp win against Wigan at Kenilworth Road.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Birmingham vs QPR, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm

After a long spell as caretaker boss, Pep Clotet was finally appointed by Birmingham on a permanent basis last week and he marked the occasion with a thrilling 3-2 win away at Reading. They'd drawn far too many games leading up to that and he'll be hoping it's something for them to build on.

QPR also got that win they were so desperate for against Preston at the weekend, which also gave them their first clean sheet after a leaky first 19 games. The clubs are in similar positions but I think Birmingham will edge this.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Action

One word sums up Derby's campaign to date: Inconsistency. Since October 19, bizarrely, they've lost every other league game without scoring a goal. Losing by the odd goal to Blackburn at the weekend was nothing to be ashamed of but they need to string a sequence of wins together if they have any hopes of making a dart for the play-offs.

I really liked the look of Wednesday against Brentford at Hillsborough and thought they were good value for the win in the end. Steven Fletcher is just four away from his best-ever scoring return and could be the difference for them here.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Wigan vs West Brom, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

I really do worry for Wigan here. The fact they haven't won an away game all season is troubling in itself, but Paul Cook's men aren't having much luck at the DW Stadium either and have lost their last three at home.

The Baggies, however, come to Lancashire in blistering form and will be looking for a seventh straight win, having effortlessly routed Swansea 5-1 at the weekend. This could be a cricket score, if recent wins are anything to go by but I'll go for something more respectable.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (Tuesday 7.45pm kick-off unless stated)

Bristol City vs Millwall: 2-0 (9/1)

Charlton vs Huddersfield: 1-1 (5/1)

Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough: 1-1 (11/2)

Barnsley vs Reading (Wed 7.45pm): 0-2 (12/1)

Brentford vs Cardiff (Wed 7.45pm): 3-2 (28/1)

Swansea vs Blackburn (Wed 7.45pm): 1-2 (11/1)