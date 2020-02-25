David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this Wednesday night? Find out here...

Fulham vs Swansea, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Since the turn of the year, Fulham have only scored more than one goal once in nine games. It's quite a puzzling figure for a side with their attacking talent, but Scott Parker has found a way to grind out results when they need them most and they are right in contention for promotion.

Twelve goals have been scored in Swansea's last two games, but they are struggling for form at the moment and have only won one of their last six, so you can appreciate how hard this one is to predict!

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Leeds, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Action

I'd imagine Jonathan Woodgate will be desperate for this season to end! It's been a real rollercoaster for Boro this term and they are within touching distance of the drop zone at the time of speaking so this is an important week on Teesside.

Leeds seem to have stabilised since that draw with Brentford earlier in the month and the fact under-fire goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has kept back-to-back clean sheets will be a massive boost for Marcelo Bielsa. Away win, for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Birmingham, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I'm intrigued by this one. These two teams will need plenty of luck if they are to realise any play-off ambitions and I think they'll be going for it, so there should be goals.

Millwall are always a tough prospect at The Den, but in the deadly form Blues striker Scott Hogan is in, I do wonder if they'll be able to take much more than a point.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other Championship predictions (7.45pm KO unless stated)

Blackburn vs Stoke: 2-1 (9/1)

Hull vs Barnsley: 2-2 (11/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton: 1-1 (11/2)

Reading vs Wigan (8pm): 1-1 (5/1)