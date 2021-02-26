Livingston vs St Johnstone: Andy Walker's League Cup final prediction

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions for Sunday's Scottish League Cup final between Livingston and St Johnstone.

There's a breath of fresh air about the League Cup final being contested by two of the unfashionable sides in the Scottish Premiership at Hampden on Sunday.

Speaking to both managers earlier this week on the Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast with Ian Crocker and Kris Boyd, they highlighted how close the previous games this season have been between the two sides.

This one will no doubt be the same.

There's never been more than a goal in their three previous meetings and it's all about how the players handle the big occasion of a one-off cup final.

Livingston saw off St Mirren in the semi-final with a goal from Scott Robinson but they might have to do without him due to a back injury.

David Martindale has made a remarkable start to his managerial career and his story of recently being in prison to potentially leading Livingston to their first trophy since 2004 would be truly remarkable.

Calum Davidson could not have been happier seeing his team win by three goals in their semi-final rout of Hibernian.

It is unlikely Murray Davidson will be able to shake off his calf injury which is a blow for Saints as he is always a goalscoring threat from midfield.

It was always a tall order for Davidson to emulate Tommy Wright in Perth but I am taking his side to edge it, possibly after extra time.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

