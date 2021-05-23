Premier League team of the season: The Sky Sports pundits make their selections

As an unforgettable Premier League season comes to a close, we asked a selection of Sky Sports pundits to name their best XI from the top flight...

Jamie Carragher

Image: Jamie Carragher's team of the season 2020/21

"At right-back I've gone for Vladimir Coufal, I love him. He plays week in, week out, has been brilliant and typifies West Ham's season. In midfield I've gone for N'Golo Kante, who since Thomas Tuchel has come in has been as good as any player in the league - some of his Champions League performances have been outrageous!

"And up top, I went for Heung-min Son next to Harry Kane, both of their numbers are brilliant considering they've played most of the season in a team which is defensive."

Gary Neville

Image: Gary Neville's team of the season 2020/21

"For me, it's Eduoard Mendy in goal because I think, with the goalkeeper they had, Chelsea had massive issues and would not be where they are now. I've gone with Ruben Dias in front of him - at the start of the season I didn't think there was any way that Man City's back four could win the league, so for him to do what he's done, he's been the most important player this season.

"On the left of attack I went for Marcus Rashford. When he was doing all that stuff off the pitch, which was incredible, I thought there must be a consequence of that on the pitch, that he would start to falter and that the injuries would pick up or he would be distracted. But he just kept going and kept performing and he's still there. I went for Rashford because of his overall contribution on and off the pitch. Maybe there's a bit of emotion there."

Jamie Redknapp

Image: Jamie Redknapp's team of the season 2020/21

"Wesley Fofana is a real talent and has really impressed me since he's come in at centre back for Leicester. At just 20 years old he's got such a bright future. In midfield, Mason Mount has been brilliant this season for both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel. He's so consistent - and gets in ahead of Bruno Fernandes, for me, as a lot of Fernandes' goals have gone from penalties.

"Up front you have to pick Mohamed Salah - how can you not have him in your team when he's scored as many goals as he has? Harry Kane has combined assists with his goals this season, while Phil Foden is one of the most exciting young players in the world."

Paul Merson

Image: Paul Merson's team of the season 2020/21

"Raphinha has been an absolute sensation for Leeds this season. To go into Leeds as a Brazilian player, and you have to be a certain type of player to play the Leeds way, and he has taken to it like a duck to water and has been absolutely outstanding.

"Mount has to make my team as he has carried Chelsea in a lot of games this season, while Mahrez is in as he has scored too many big goals for Man City. Gundogan gets the nod as he has also scored some massive goals for City, while Grealish was in outstanding form for Villa before he get injured recently.

"And at the back, I've gone for a slightly left-field selection in Konsa as I think he could make England's Euro 2020 squad and he is just as good as his Aston Villa centre-back partner Tyrone Mings, while Schmeichel is in goal as he has made some big saves for Leicester this season."

Alan Smith

Image: Alan Smith's team of the season 2020/21

"I've gone with two Leicester players in defence, with Kasper Schmeichel in goal - he's pulled off some fantastic saves this season - and their organiser and centre-back any manager would love, Jonny Evans. It's also great to see Luke Shaw back to his top form for Manchester United.

"Further up the pitch, Kevin De Bruyne would get into a World XI, so I can find a spot for him in my team, while Foden is a must-pick for Pep and he's a must-pick for Gareth Southgate this summer. Kane is the best centre forward in the world, while it is a great achievement for Salah to score the amount he has in a stuttering Liverpool side."

Andy Hinchcliffe

Image: Andy Hinchcliffe's team of the season 2020/21

"John Stones had contributed enormously defensively to City's good run. He just looks so assured, completely different from the player we've seen previously.

"With David Silva gone and when Kevin De Bruyne was out injured, Phil Foden took centre-stage as City's midfield genius, an extraordinary talent who is improving with every game."

Sue Smith

Image: Sue Smith's team of the season 2020/21

"I was trying my best to get Jack Grealish and Mason Mount into the team but I couldn't decide on who to leave out! I was also tempted to go with a back three and include Ben Godfrey, who has been superb for Everton. It's so difficult!

"But in the end, I've stuck with a back four, with Stones and Dias in central defence, and a front three of Salah, Kane and Foden."

Don Goodman

Image: Don Goodman's team of the season 2020/21

"Aston Villa conceded 66 goals last year, so the difference has been vast this season and Emiliano Martinez has been a big part of that. Arsenal's loss is Villa's gain. In midfield, Declan Rice just gets in ahead of N'Golo Kante and Kalvin Phillips. He will be a key player for England for years to come. I had to go 4-1-4-1 to fit everyone in, such as Mason Mount - who is 8/10 or 9/10 every week - and the hugely influential Fernandes.

"I have to give out some honourable mentions too. Kante at Chelsea - who just missed out by a whisker - and the Leeds trio of Raphinha, Phillips, and Patrick Bamford who have all been really good. Bukayo Saka at Arsenal has been sensational, while Pedro Neto at Wolves puts a smile on my face."