David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of matches? Find out here...

Birmingham vs Bristol City, Tuesday, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

Lee Bowyer has shaken things up at Birmingham and it seems to be working after back-to-back wins. They are climbing the table again and it was a really strong performance at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Bristol City finally got that win at home! They didn't make it easy for themselves, but it should alleviate a little bit of pressure in terms of picking points up on the road. Having said that, I think the Blues will nick this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Middlesbrough, Tuesday, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Luton were not really at the races at Preston on Saturday, and Nathan Jones admitted as much after the game. He'll be glad to have another game so quickly to put that right.

It is set to be a record-breaking night for Neil Warnock! Some achievement from the Middlesbrough manager to take charge of more games than any other manager in English football history. It is a record that may never be beaten now. He will be desperate to mark it with a win, but I expect a reaction from the Hatters so I'll go for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United, Tuesday, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

That was a huge point for Nottingham Forest at QPR on Friday night. Suddenly it puts an entirely different spin on a week that could have seen them reeling from back-to-back defeats.

Sheffield United, as I've said before, just cannot build any momentum this season. They were expected to be right up there in terms of automatic promotion, but with the form of the top sides that already looks out of reach. I think it could be another defeat here for them, too.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Derby, Wednesday, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It had been coming. Barnsley have been so poor this season and it was only a matter of time before the axe fell on Markus Schopp. They are only saved from being bottom by Derby's points deduction, and just one win all season is not good enough.

Derby have the chance to climb above the Tykes with a win, which would be a remarkable achievement in its own right. Even if Barnsley experience a little bit a bounce after Schopp's departure, I think the Rams could edge this one.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Fulham, Wednesday, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Back-to-back wins for Blackburn now suggests they are not going anywhere in the race for the play-offs right now. It was good to see Ben Brereton Diaz back among the goals at the weekend as well.

Speaking of strikers in form, Aleksandar Mitrovic is just unstoppable right now. Eighteen goals in 15 games is ridiculous, and he'll have Ivan Toney's record-setting tally from last season in his sights. It's just impossible to back against Fulham right now.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Hull, Wednesday, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

West Brom have some right to feel a little aggrieved by the way Fulham took the lead at Craven Cottage on Saturday, but overall it would be hard for Valerien Ismael to say they deserved to take anything from the game.

This is a good chance for them to get back on the horse, as Hull are in no sort of form at all. It's been four defeats on the bounce for Grant McCann and his side, and he needs to do something drastic to try and turn things around. That turnaround is unlikely to be coming at The Hawthorns, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Coventry vs Swansea (Tues 7.45pm): 1-0

Millwall vs Reading (Tues 7.45pm): 2-0

Peterborough vs Huddersfield (Tues 7.45pm): 0-1

Blackpool vs Stoke (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1

Bournemouth vs Preston (Wed 7.45pm): 3-1

Cardiff vs QPR (Wed 7.45pm): 2-2