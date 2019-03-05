Tyler's stats: Where does Liverpool No 1 Alisson rank for clean sheets in a debut Premier League season?

Is Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson going to break a Premier League record for clean sheets? Where does Crystal Palace's percentage of points away from home rank in a single season? Martin knows.

The Sky Sports commentator has the answers to those questions and more in his weekly stats column, and don't forget to try his tricky teaser in the video above.

Martin's Starting Stats

It was the 100th Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, with 34 Everton wins, 33 Liverpool wins and 33 draws, while it was also the sixth draw in the last seven at Goodison. And even the one game that did not end in a draw was still goalless until Sadio Mane scored an injury-time winner.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in their last 17 games with Everton, and 19 in all competitions, with Everton having won just one of the last 25 Premier League games, a 2-0 victory in October 2010 secured thanks to goals from Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta.

Everton have still never won the second derby of a Premier League season, a run stretching back 27 matches, all of their nine wins in 54 games having come in the first fixture. Meanwhile, this season, Everton have scored and conceded 21 goals at home, while they have also scored and conceded 18 goals away from home.

This is also the first season since 2002/03 that two Everton players have scored 10 plus Premier League goals, Gylfi Sigurdsson (11) and Richarlison (10) as compared to Tomasz Radzinski (11) and Kevin Campbell (10).

It was Mane's 150th Premier League appearance, Jordan Henderson survived his 13th derby unbeaten and although there has still not been a Merseyside title win since 1990, Liverpool as a city still has the most English top-flight league champions (27).

Imperious Alisson

Where does Alisson's 17 clean sheets rank him among Premier League goalkeepers in a debut season? (Rick, via email)

Alisson kept his 17th league clean sheet of the season against Everton

With just nine games left of the season, Alisson is seven short of reaching Petr Cech's record of 24 clean sheets in his first campaign with Chelsea in 2004/05.

Currently, the Brazilian is level with former Liverpool 'keeper Jerzy Dudek, who kept 17 clean sheets in 35 matches during the 2001/02 season.

Another one-time Reds shot-stopper, Jose Reina, is second on the list with 20 clean sheets in 33 matches in his debut Premier League campaign at Anfield in 2005/06.

However, Alisson will be confident of at least reaching the Spaniard's total having kept five straight clean sheets in all competitions.

Longest 100 per cent winning runs...

Manchester City have now won eight from eight against Bournemouth in the top flight. What are the longest 100 per cent winning runs in the top flight? And which sides have got the best win percentage over another in the Premier League? (Sarah, Plymouth)

Riyad Mahrez's winner at Bournemouth allowed City to pull clear as the team to have the longest 100 per cent record over one club with eight wins. They previously shared the title with Brighton, who have won all seven against Wolves - but they will have the chance to match that record later this season at Molineux.

Arsenal have won all six of their top-flight encounters with Reading, with the last taking place in March 2013, while Nottingham Forest have played as many successive top-flight games without dropping a point against Portsmouth.

Darwen were involved in three four-game losing streaks during their spell in the top flight during the 19th Century - against Blackburn, Bolton and Sunderland - while Southampton have won all four of their games with Bradford and it is a similar tale for Tottenham against Millwall.

Premier League - Best Win Rate % (Min. 10 Games) Team Opponent Games Played Games Won Win Percentage Manchester United Wigan Athletic 16 15 93.8 Chelsea Portsmouth 14 13 92.9 Manchester United Watford 11 10 90.9 Manchester United Coventry 18 16 88.9 Manchester United Charlton 16 14 87.5 Manchester United Queens Park Rangers 14 12 85.7 Arsenal Watford 11 9 81.8 Chelsea Wigan 16 13 81.3 Manchester United Crystal Palace 20 16 80.0 Manchester United Hull City 10 8 80.0 Leeds United Sunderland 10 8 80.0 Arsenal Hull City 10 8 80.0 Arsenal Ipswich Town 10 8 80.0 Chelsea Hull City 10 8 80.0

Meanwhile, no side has a more impressive Premier League record against a single opponent than Manchester United, whose 15 wins from 16 encounters against Wigan gives them a win percentage of 93.98 - although their one defeat in April 2012 proved costly as Shaun Maloney's goal ultimately handed the title to rivals Man City.

United feature in five of the top six best win percentages from a minimum of 10 games, but it is Chelsea who are in second on the list having won 13 of their 14 Premier League games against Portsmouth (92.9%).

Paul Scholes celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Wigan

Happy-travelling Eagles

Crystal Palace have won 61 per cent of their points away from home this season after beating Burnley. Is this the most for a side in a single Premier League season? (Lucy, Croydon)

With 20 of Palace's 33 points coming away from home, Roy Hodgson's side are closing in on their own record set during the 1997/98 season, when they accrued 66.7 per cent of their points on the road.

Crystal Palace have won six Premier League games away from home this term

Palace were relegated that season, despite taking 22 points away from home, as it wasn't until April that they secured their first home league win, a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Incidentally, the Eagles still have to travel to Spurs, Newcastle, Arsenal and Cardiff this season, while you can see how they get on at home to Brighton live on Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday from 11.30am.

In 1993/94, Norwich won eight away league games but only four at Carrow Road giving them away points percentage of 60.4% while Hull also boasted 60% during the 2008/09 campaign (21 out of 35 points).

Highest percentage of away points in a Premier League season Season Team Points Away Points Away Points % 1997/98 Crystal Palace 33 22 66.7 2018/19 Crystal Palace 33 20 60.6 1993/94 Norwich City 53 32 60.4 2008/09 Hull City 35 21 60.0 2003/04 Blackburn Rovers 44 25 56.8 2014/15 Crystal Palace 48 27 56.3 2000/01 Manchester City 34 19 55.9 1993/94 Tottenham 45 25 55.6 2011/12 Bolton 36 20 55.6 2011/12 West Brom 47 26 55.3

Tottenham lose their title

With Tottenham's "Undrawables" campaign over, who has gone longer than 28 games at the start of a top-flight season without taking just a point? (Danny, Coventry)

It was bound to come to an end one day, but Spurs have Hugo Lloris to thank for their run of games without a league stalemate coming to an end against Arsenal!

Hugo Lloris saves Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty at Wembley

Only two other top-flight clubs have gone on a longer run at the start of a season than Mauricio Pochettino's side.

In 1896, Stoke played 30 league games in the top division without drawing, winning and losing 15 each, while in 1920, West Brom went 29 league games without a draw (21 wins, eight defeats).

Of course, stretching back to last season, Spurs had gone 32 matches in total without being held prior to Saturday's stalemate.