Tyler's stats: Mohamed Salah scores 50th Premier League for Liverpool

Is Mohamed Salah the fastest to 50 Premier League goals? What's the record for the most direct free-kicks scored in a Premier League season? How many sides have won the League Cup and FA Cup in the same campaign? Martin knows.

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has the answers to those questions and more in his weekly stats column, and don't forget to try his teaser in the video above.

Martin's starting stats

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored in all four Premier League games against Southampton, with five goals in total, while ending his run of eight matches without a goal in all competitions.

Shane Long's strike was his 50th in the Premier League, his fourth against Liverpool, but his first in the Premier League against the Reds, with the other three all coming in cup competitions. Meanwhile, it was the 200th goal conceded by Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

It was Nathan Redmond's 100th Premier League appearance for Southampton, Trent Alexander-Arnold's 50th Premier League appearance for Liverpool and Dejan Lovren's late cameo was his 150th Premier League appearance - 119 for Liverpool and 31 for Southampton.

Naby Keita scored his first-ever goal for Liverpool, meaning the midfielder remains unbeaten in his short Premier League career spanning 22 games. And this was Liverpool's fourth Premier League win in a row over Southampton, the first time they have ever won four successive league matches against the Saints.

And finally, after their 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Monday Night Football, West Ham have now lost their last 11 Premier League games in a row in which they have failed to score in, a run stretching back to their goalless draw at home to Chelsea on September 23. However, they are also unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League games when they have scored.

Salah's half century

Mo Salah finally ended his wait for his 50th Premier League goal at Southampton on Friday Night Football - even though he had to wait a while he must be one of the quickest to do it for the Reds? Have any players reached 50 Premier League goals quicker? (Jeff, Bootle)

MARTIN SAYS: Mo Salah's 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool in his 69th game for the Reds means he is the quickest Liverpool player to reach that landmark - Fernando Torres previously held the record with 72 games.

Salah notched his 49th in his 62nd match for the club and had to wait a while to reach 50, but is still substantially quicker to his half century than Luis Suarez (86), Robbie Fowler (88) and Michael Owen (98) took to reach the same total.

Salah's goal against Southampton was his 50th league strike for Liverpool

Alan Shearer's 50 goals in his first 66 games for Blackburn is the Premier League record, while Ruud van Nistelrooy took 68 games to reach his half-century for Manchester United, meaning Salah is the third fastest in the league's history for one club.

Pep's cup kings

Man City's victory over Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final means they have reached the League Cup and FA Cup finals in the same year for the first time in their history - how many other teams have achieved that feat? And how many of them actually won both? (Chris, Bury)

MARTIN SAYS: Manchester City become the 11th team to reach both the FA Cup and League Cup finals in the same campaign, and the first since Liverpool in 2012.

Tottenham were the first to do so in 1982, while Arsenal were the first to win both trophies in one season in 1993. Liverpool (2001) and Chelsea (2007) are the only other teams to have lifted both cups in the same season

Maddison's set-piece magic

James Maddison's brilliant free-kicks have been one of the highlights of Leicester's season - his effort against Huddersfield was the third direct free-kick he's scored. Is that the most in the Premier League this season and what is the record for goals from direct free-kicks in one campaign? (Simon, Market Harborough)

MARTIN SAYS: James Maddison's tally of three is the best in the Premier League this season - one ahead of James Ward-Prowse, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Digne - but he will need to score two in Leicester's final five Premier League games if he wants to equal the record of five.

That was set by David Beckham in the 2000/01 season and matched by Laurent Robert for Newcastle the following campaign.

The all-time record for direct free-kicks in the Premier League is also held by Beckham, who scored an incredible 18 during his Man United career - that is six ahead of Thierry Henry in second.

Most direct free-kicks in one PL season Season Player Goals 2001/2002 Laurent Robert 5 2000/2001 David Beckham 5 2007/2008 Cristiano Ronaldo 4 2008/2009 Cristiano Ronaldo 4 2001/2002 David Beckham 4 2004/2005 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 4 2013/2014 Yaya Toure 4 1998/1999 Gianfranco Zola 4 2000/2001 Ian Harte 4 2002/2003 Gianfranco Zola 4

Life on the road

Everyone thinks Selhurst Park is a fortress for Crystal Palace but we have picked up 23 of our 39 points on the road this season - are we the team most reliant on our away form in the Premier League? If not we must be close? (Alex, London)

MARTIN SAYS: It is surprising that Crystal Palace have been more successful away from Selhurst Park this year and they have won the highest proportion of their points on the road in the Premier League.

Palace have won 58.97 per cent of their points away from home and to put that into context only Tottenham (51.56 per cent) and Leicester (51.06 per cent) have picked up more points on the road than in their home games.

Already-relegated Fulham have lost all but two games away from Craven Cottage to leave them bottom of this table, while fellow strugglers Cardiff have had a similar problem and Arsenal's loss at Everton on Super Sunday further emphasised their struggles on the road this season.

Top five PL teams reliant on away points Team Points Away points Percentage away points Crystal Palace 39 23 58.97 Tottenham 64 33 51.56 Leicester 47 24 51.06 Man Utd 61 29 47.54 Liverpool 82 38 46.34

Europe's best

Bayern Munich's 5-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund saw Robert Lewandowski pass 200 goals in the Bundesliga - what is his scoring rate compared to the other top European strikers in the big five leagues? (Sam, Plymouth)

MARTIN SAYS: Robert Lewandowski's record of 201 goals in 284 games is impressive, but it's nearly impossible to top a table like this when you play in the same era as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski became the fifth-fastest player to reach 200 Bundesliga goals

Since the Polish striker's first season in the Bundesliga (2010/2011), he is the fourth highest goalscorer in Europe's top five leagues.

Messi has netted 328 goals in 303 games, Ronaldo is second with 304 goals in 289 games and Edinson Cavani is the only other striker to have scored more than Lewandowksi with 211 goals in 285 games.