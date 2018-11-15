International friendlies round-up: Leroy Sane scores in Germany win, Czech Republic defeat Poland

Leroy Sane celebrates scoring for Germany against Russia

Leroy Sane and Niklas Sule scored their first international goals to guide Germany to a 3-0 win over Russia in a friendly on Thursday.

The 2014 world champions, who surrendered their crown following a first-round exit in Russia in June, went 1-0 up thanks to an eighth-minute goal from Sane.

Sule added a second goal 17 minutes later before Serge Gnabry, who had set up Sane for the opener, made sure of victory five minutes before half-time.

The visitors improved after the break, with Aleksei Ionov going close as the intensity of the game dropped.

The 32-year-old Brazilian-born Ariclenes da Silva Ferreira, known as Ari, made his Russia debut but failed to make much of an impact and was substituted early in the second half.

Germany, who lost 2-1 in France and 3-0 in the Netherlands in their previous UEFA Nations League games, continue their campaign against Netherlands in Gelsenkirchen on Monday.

The Germans are bottom of League A, Group 1 with one point from three games and will be relegated on Friday if Netherlands beat world champions France in Rotterdam.

Elsewhere, Czech Republic defeated Poland 1-0 in Gdansk with Jakub Jankto sliding his effort home in the 52nd minute.

Poland have recorded three losses, in addition to two draws, under manager Jerzy Brzeczek, who took over their early exit at the World Cup.

Israel thrashed Guatemala 7-0 with Eran Zahavi, Taleb Tawatha, Munas Dabbur (2), Seba Day (2) and Ben Sahar all getting on the scoresheet.