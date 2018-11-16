England 3-0 USA: Callum Wilson scores on debut as Wayne Rooney says goodbye to England

Callum Wilson scored on his debut and Wayne Rooney earned his 120th and final cap as England beat the United States 3-0 at Wembley.

Bournemouth striker Wilson's first international goal rounded off a comprehensive England performance after first-half goals from Jesse Lingard and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Rooney, England's all-time leading goalscorer, had the captain's armband as he played the last 32 minutes, but a fairy-tale 54th goal for his country eluded him.

Player ratings England: Pickford (7), Alexander-Arnold (8), Keane (7), Dunk (7), Chilwell (6), Delph (6), Winks (6), Alli (6), Lingard (8), Sancho (7), Wilson (8).



Subs: Rooney (6), Henderson (5), McCarthy (6), Dier (5), Loftus-Cheek (5).



United States: Guzan (5), Miazga (5), Brooks (5), Yedlin (5), Villafana (5), McKennie (5), Trapp (6), Pulisic (6), Green (6), Weah (5), Wood (5).



Subs: Adams (5), Delgado (5), Lletget (5), Saief (5), Moore (n/a), Acosta (5).



Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

England started with the same intensity and vigour which saw them stun Spain in Seville last month, and the USA could not cope with it.

Dele Alli saw a powerful header tipped onto the crossbar by Brad Guzan inside four minutes before Wilson missed a glorious chance to open his international goal account, swiping at thin air at a cross from the right.

The Bournemouth striker then felt he should have won a penalty when he went to ground under a challenge from Guzan in the area, but the referee waved away England's appeals.

After Lingard's near-post drive drew a fine save from Guzan, the United States registered their first shot on target as Christian Pulisic was allowed to gather his own through pass by the static England defence who were bailed out brilliantly by a stunning one-on-one save by Jordan Pickford.

The miss proved costly as Lingard curled a beauty into the top corner from 18 yards and Alexander-Arnold added a quick-fire second with his first international goal two minutes later.

Rooney was introduced on 58 minutes to a standing ovation and he threatened to get the goal the baying crowd wanted with a 20-yard shot, but Guzan saved.

Team news Lewis Dunk and Callum Wilson made their England debuts, while Jadon Sancho made his first start. Wayne Rooney started on the bench.

Two minutes after missing another chance to score his first England goal, Wilson deservedly got off the mark for his country with a clever near-post finish from Fabian Delph's cross from the left.

Rooney so nearly had the final word with two shots on goal in stoppage-time but it was not to be as his England career drew to a close.

Opta stats

England have won all three of their games against USA at Wembley, by an aggregate score of 7-0.

England starting XI had just 94 caps between them coming into this match - the last time they fielded a more inexperienced side was in May 1980 against Australia (46).

This was England's biggest home win since beating Scotland 3-0 in November 2016.

There were just 104 seconds between Lingard's opener for England and Alexander-Arnold making it 2-0.

At 20 years 39 days, Trent Alexander-Arnold became the youngest Liverpool player to score for England since Michael Owen vs Luxembourg in September 1999 (19 years 264 days).

Callum Wilson became the first ever Bournemouth player to score for England, and the first player to score on his debut since Marcus Rashford in May 2016.

Wayne Rooney earned his 120th cap for England with his substitute appearance. He's second only to Peter Shilton for most caps for the England men's national team.

What's next?

England are back at Wembley on Sunday for their crunch Nations League clash against Croatia, live on Sky Sports Football. The United States, meanwhile, travel to Genk, Belgium, for an international friendly against Italy on Tuesday.