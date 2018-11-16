England player ratings: Who impressed in 3-0 win over USA?
Callum Wilson scores on debut as Wayne Rooney bids England farewell
By Jack Wilkinson at Wembley
Last Updated: 16/11/18 10:33am
England warmed up for Sunday's Nations League decider against Croatia and bid Wayne Rooney farewell with a 3-0 victory over USA at Wembley on Thursday.
Jesse Lingard opened the scoring before Trent Alexander-Arnold's first England goal and Callum Wilson debut strike wrapped up a comprehensive victory for Gareth Southgate's men.
Here's we give each England player a rating out of 10 for their performance...
Jordan Pickford - 7
Had very little to do in a first half dominated by England. Made two crucial saves to prevent USA from getting a foothold in the game, including a brilliant stop to deny Christian Pulisic. Substituted at half-time.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8
A faultless performance from the Liverpool full-back capped by his first international goal. 111 touches, 83 passes and a pass-completion rate of 78.3 per cent.
Michael Keane - 7
Limited the United States to few chances but was bailed out by Pickford when Pulisic was allowed to run through on goal.
Lewis Dunk - 8
Adapted to international football effortlessly. Dunk did not give away a single foul throughout the 90 minutes and completed 96.2 per cent of his passes.
Ben Chilwell - 6
Rarely challenged defensively, the Leicester full-back created two chances in his 58-minute cameo.
Fabian Delph - 6
Captained England for the first time until Rooney came off the bench. Saw out the game at left-back, where he set up Wilson's debut goal.
Harry Winks - 6
The Tottenham midfielder kept things ticking over nicely in midfield, completing 45 of his 50 passes.
Dele Alli - 6
Created just the once chance in almost an hour of football but his tenacity set the tone, ensuring England did not underestimate the visitors.
Jesse Lingard - 8
Lingard's first goal for club or country since the World Cup stunner against Panama was well worth the wait. Made way for former Manchester United team-mate Rooney on 58 minutes.
Jadon Sancho - 7
Promising signs for the future. Immediately struck up a partnership with Lingard, Alli and Wilson, creating two chances and having two shots of his own on goal.
Callum Wilson - 8
Showed no signs of being overwhelmed by the occasion as he seamlessly transferred his club form to the international stage. Scored the debut goal his industrious performance deserved, on another day he could have had a hat-trick.
Substitutes
Wayne Rooney - 6
Had two shots on target saved and created two chances but a fairy-tale 54th and final England goal eluded him.
Alex McCarthy - 6
Impressed on his first England appearance, securing a clean after replacing Pickford at half-time. Controlled his area well as the USA threatened in the closing stages.
Jordan Henderson - 5, Eric Dier - 5, Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5, Marcus Rashford - 5.
