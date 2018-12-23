Bayer Leverkusen appoint Peter Bosz to replace sacked Heiko Herrlich

Peter Bosz will begin the role as Bayer Leverkusen head coach on January 4

Bayer Leverkusen have appointed former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz as their new boss, replacing the sacked Heiko Herrlich.

The decision to relieve Herrlich of his duties on Sunday comes despite the club having won three of their last four Bundesliga matches and they have moved quickly to name his successor.

Bosz, who led Ajax to the Europa League final in 2017, has agreed a deal through to June 2020.

"With Peter Bosz as manager we want to get back to meeting our ambitious targets as quickly as possible," said Bayer Leverkusen chairman Fernando Carro.

The German club, ninth in the league table, have confirmed Bosz will begin his role ahead of the second half of the season on January 4, with the Bundesliga beginning a winter break on Monday.

Bosz joined Dortmund in June 2017 but they sacked the Dutchman after a good start was followed by a slump that saw the side claim one win in 13 games across all competitions.

Leverkusen said in a statement it had decided to let Herrlich, appointed in June 2017, go due to an "undeniable stagnation in the development of the team".