WATCH: Premier League Saves of the Week

A selection of the best saves from matchday 20 in the Premier League, including Ederson, Jordan Pickford and Tom Heaton

Check out our selection of the best saves in the Premier League over the weekend.

There were 27 goals in the final round of Premier League games in 2018, but there would have been a lot more had it not been for some stunning goalkeeping performances.

Paul Pogba was denied a first career hat-trick by Asmir Begovic, who tipped the France midfielder's low drive onto the post in Bournemouth's 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

Neil Etheridge produced a game-changing penalty save to deny Leicester's James Maddison from 12 yards, laying the foundation for Victor Camarasa to snatch three points from the King Power Stadium for Cardiff.

For all of this and more, hit the video at the top of the story and enjoy the saves of the weekend...